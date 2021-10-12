STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 344-6-19 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER v. KEVIN J. SADOWSKI AND DEBBIE L. SADOWSKI OCCUPANTS OF: 17-19 Garden Street, Proctor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 22, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kevin J. Sadowski and Debbie L. Sadowski to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp., dated January 18, 2006 and recorded in Book 67 Page 262 of the land records of the Town of Proctor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp. to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for MLMI Trust Series 2006-WMC2 dated October 10, 2007 and recorded in Book 73 Page 334; (2) Gap Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for MLMI Trust Series 2006-WMC2 to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. dated October 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 109 Page 79; (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for MLMI Trust Series 2006-WMC2 to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. dated July 11, 2018 and recorded in Book 111 Page 289; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. to U.S. Bank National Association, as successor trustee to Bank of America, N.A. as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the MLMI Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-WMC2 dated October 14, 2011 and recorded in Book 87 Page 19; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank National Association, as successor trustee to Bank of America, N.A. as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the MLMI Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-WMC2 to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper dated May 19, 2019 and recorded in Book 114 Page 208, of the land records of the Town of Proctor for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 17-19 Garden Street, Proctor, Vermont on November 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kevin J. Sadowski and Debbie L. Sadowski by Warranty Deed of James C. Lynch, Jr. and Debra A. Lynch, dated March 11, 1999 and recorded in Book 41, Page 79 of the Town of Proctor Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James C. Lynch, Jr. and Debra A. Lynch, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Stanley H. Jones and Elizabeth R. Jones, husband and wife, dated May 2, 1975 which is recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Proctor in Book 18 at page 251 and which may be further described as follows: “Beginning at a marble post in the supposed westerly line of Garden Street at the southeasterly corner of premises conveyed to George and Mary Kapitan by Vermont Marble Company by deed dated June 13, 1944; thence (1) In the westerly line of Garden Street about south thirty three (33) degrees twenty- three (23) minutes west, about eighty-five (85) feet to a marble post at the northeasterly corner of premises conveyed to John Petrulinz and Sophie Petrulinz by Vermont Marble Company by deed dated October 30, 1943; thence (2) In Petrulinz’s notherly line about north fifty-six (56) degrees thirty-seven (37) minutes, about two hundred one and nine-tenths (201.9) feet to a marble post at Petulinz’s northwesterly corner; thence (3) About eighteen (18) degrees eleven (110 minutes east about eighty-eight and one-tenth (88.1) feet to a marble post at the southwesterly corner of said lands of Kapitan; thence (4) In Kapitan’s southerly line about south fifty-six (56) degrees thirty-seven minutes east, aboiut two hundred twenty-five (225) feet to the place of beginning. Containing about eighteen thousand one hundred forty (18,140) square feet. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 30, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
