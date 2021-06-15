STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 584-10-19 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WAYNE G. WARREN AND MARGARET WARREN OCCUPANTS OF: 3 Rossiter Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 20, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Wayne G. Warren and Margaret Warren to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated March 31, 2011 and recorded in Book 211 Page 411 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC DBA Benchmark Mortgage to Wells Fargo Bank, NA dated November 23, 2013 and recorded in Book 222 Page 369 of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3 Rossiter Street, Brandon, Vermont on July 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wayne C. Warren by Warranty Deed of Robert Hutchins and Betty Hutchins dated March 31, 2011 and to be recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Brandon. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert Hutchins and Betty Hutchins by Warranty Deed of Patrick J. Bryant, dated December 21, 2001 and recorded in Volume 149, Page 439 of the Town of Brandon Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Patrick J. Bryant by Quit Claim Deed of Judith Ann Bryant, dated July 28, 1999 and recorded in Volume 137, Page 5 of the Town of Brandon Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Patrick J. Bryant and Judith Ann Bryant by Warranty Deed of Calvin L. Trudo and Doris B. Trudo dated June 1, 1972 and recorded in Volume 81, Page 195 of the Brandon Land Record, and being more particularly described as follows: All and the same lands and premises that were conveyed to Calvin L. Trudo and Doris B. Trudo by Edward and Susan Lowell, by deed dated 10 November 1966, recorded in the Brandon Land Records, Volume 78, Page 181, and therein described as follows; Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Edward and Susan Lowell, by Elsie M. Brown by her warranty deed, dated April 3, 1958, and recorded in the Brandon Land Records, Volume 74, Page 349 and in said deed described as follows: It being the same premises, and all the same, decreed to the said Elsie M. Brown and Harold H. Mudgett from the Estate of Fred H. Mudgett; and likewise, being the same premises, and all the same, described in the deed of Harold H. Mudgett to the said Elsie Brown, wherein he conveyed to the said Elise M. Brown his undivided one-half interest in and to said premises. Said premises being located and situated on the northerly side of Rossiter Street (No. 3-3 1 / 2) within the Village of Brandon, and at one time being bounded as follows viz: On the northeast by property of P.O. Eddy, formerly Thomas Burns; southwest by property of Wallace Johnson, formerly William Eckley; northwest by property of W.T. Smith, formerly Virginia Prime; and the southeast by Rossiter Street. Reference to said deeds and to Volume 51, Page 204 of the Brandon Land Records, may be had for further particulars and description. Parcel ID# 0035-0003. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 9, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
