STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 454-10-19 WRCV CIVIL DIVISION THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-13T1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-13T1 v. BETH R. FECTEAU, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARC N. FECTEAU AND VILLAGE IV OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 36 Lower IV Road, Unit 48B, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 10, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Marc N. Fecteau to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., dated March 2, 2006 and recorded in Book 297 Page 415 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. to The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-13T1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-13T1 dated April 23, 2018 and recorded in Book 412 Page 155 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 36 Lower IV Road, Unit 48B, Ludlow, Vermont on July 11, 2023 at 10:00 am, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Marc N. Fecteau, by Warranty Deed of Mary Ann Hayden, dated June 1, 1999 and recorded June 2, 1999 in Book 186 at pages 523-524 of the Ludlow Land Records and which are more particularly described as follows: Being all of the same lands and premises as conveyed to Mary Ann Hayden by Warranty Deed of Howard D. (Nitchke) Nitschke, dated December 17, 1993 and recorded December 20, 1993 in Book 147, pages 150-151 of the Ludlow Land Records. Being all and the same lands conveyed to THERESA M. NITCHKE by Warranty Deed from F.O.S. ASSOCIATES dated October 28, 1988 and recorded at Book 119, page 353 of the Ludlow Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: Being Unit 48-B in Building 48, together with the percentage interest all as set forth in a Declaration of Condominium of PHASE IV Village Condominium dated November 15, 1985, and recorded in Vol. 95, pages 322-349 of Ludlow Land Records, and Amendment to Declaration dated April 11, 1988 and recorded in Ludlow Land records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 7, 2023 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032