STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-03812 CIVIL DIVISION ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. ANDREW MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WARREN BLAIR OCCUPANTS OF: 812 Middle Road, North Clarendon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 21, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Warren Thomas Blair a/k/a W. Thomas Blair to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated December 13, 2019 and recorded in Book 157 Page 765 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Rocket Mortgage LLC fka Quicken Loans, LLC dated March 8, 2022 and recorded in Book 162 Page 419 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 812 Middle Road, North Clarendon, Vermont on May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax Id Number(s): 844970 Land situated in the Town of Clarendon in the County of Rutland in the State of VT BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO W. THOMAS BLAIR AND JUDITH A. BLAIR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED OF JANE P. CONGDON DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1986 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 55, PAGE 321 OF THE CLARENDON LAND RECORDS AND THEREIN MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND SINGULAR THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY JAMES W. EDDY TO JANE P. CONGDON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 13, 1973 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 38 AT PAGES 53-5 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF CLARENDON, VERMONT AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE "MIDDLE ROAD", SO-CALLED, IN THE TOWN OF CLARENDON, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PRERMISES CONVEYED TO THE SAID JAMES W. EDDY BY CECIL J. INGALLS AND GRACE M. INGALLS, BY DEED DATED THE 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 1966, RECORDED IN THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF CLARENDON IN BOOK 33 AT PAGES 202-3, TO WHICH DEED AND THE RECORD THEREOF, REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE. SAID PORTION BEING CONVEYED IS PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY KNOWN AS THE “MIDDLE ROAD” MARKED BY AN IRON PIN SET IN THE GROUND, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING FORTY FIVE (45) FEET NORTHERLY OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO THE SAID JAMES W. EDDY BY CECIL J. INGALLS AND GRACE M. INGALLS, SAID CORNER ALSO BEING DESCRIBED AS THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES W. EDDY BY DEED OF WALTER J. EDDY AND WIFE DATED THE 9TH DAY OF JULY, 1965, AND RECORDED IN THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF CLARENDON IN BOOK 32 AT PAGE 408; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID EDDY LAND NINE (9) RODS TO A POINT FORTY FIVE (45) FEET NORTHERLY OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID EDDY LAND; THENCE NORTHERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO ESTHER GUYETTE BY DEED OF CECIL J. INGALLS AND WIFE DATED THE 13TH DAY OF MAY, 1953 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 30 AT PAGE 172, NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY CHARLES BAKER; THENCE WESTERLY IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID PREMISES FORMERLY OWNED BY SAID ESTHER GUYETTE EIGHT (8) RODS, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST UNE OF THE 'MIDDLE ROAD"; THENCE SOUTHER IN THE EAST LINE OF THE "MIDDLE ROAD" ABOUT HUNDRED TWENTY FOUR AND FIVE-TENTHS (224.5) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING CONDITION: 1. THE SAID GRANTEE DOES FOR HERSELF, HER HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, AGREE TO MAINTAIN A FENCE SUITABLE FOR RESTRAINING CATTLE ALONG THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PREMISES. WITH RESPECT TO THE FORTY FIVE (45) FOOT STRIP SOUTHERLY OF THE PARCEL HEREIN CONVEYED, AND IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH STATE OF VERMONT HEALTH REGULATIONS ON THE SUBDIVISION OF LANDS AND DISPOSAL OF WATER INCLUDING SEWAGE, THE GRANTOR SHALL NOT CONSTRUCT OR ERECT A STRUCTURE OR BUILDING ON THE PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED HEREIN THE USEFUL OCCUPANCY OF WHICH WILL REQUIRE THE INSTALLATION OF PLUMBING AND SEWAGE TREATMENT FACILITIES, WITHOUT FIRST COMPLYING WITH THE STATE REGULATIONS. TO WHICH DEED AND THE REFERENCES THEREIN CONTAINED REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE AND HAD AND BY THIS REFERENCE MADE A PART HEREOF AS THOUGH FULLY SET FORTH HEREIN. Commonly known as: 812 Middle Rd, North Clarendon, VT 05759-9434 THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES Being the same property conveyed to W. Thomas Blair, by deed dated March 28, 2002 of record in Deed Book 106, Page 7, in the County Clerk's Office. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 4, 2023 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.