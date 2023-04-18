STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 21-CV-03454 CIVIL DIVISION LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DOREEN P. BALLANTINE AND RUTLAND WEST NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING SERVICES, INC OCCUPANTS OF: 120 West Street, Proctor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 30, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Doreen P. Ballantine to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, dated November 22, 2016 and recorded in Book 106 Page 1 of the land records of the Town of Proctor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Freedom Mortgage Corporation dated October 4, 2019 and recorded in Book 116 Page 279 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated February 21, 2022 and recorded in Book 125 Page 136, both of the land records of the Town of Proctor for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 120 West Street, Proctor, Vermont on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE TOWN OF PROCTOR, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Certain land and premises located at 120 West Street, in the Town of Proctor, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donna E. Piper by warranty deed of Jay-Bar, Inc. dated October 5, 2006 and recorded in book 70 at page 1 of the Town of Proctor Land Records. Also, being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jay-Bar, Inc. by quit-claim deed of Green Tree Servicing, LLC dated May 1, 2006 and recorded in book 68 at page 414 of the Town of Proctor Land Records. BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES AS DECREED TO GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, BY JUDGMENT ORDER AND DECREE OF FORECLOSURE; RUTLAND SUPERIOR COURT, IN THE MATTER OF GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC V. TAMMY K. BARTLEY, ERIC N. BAKER AND EDWARD K. REIMAN DOCKET NO. 289-4-05 RDCV, DATED SEPTEMBER 23, 2005 AND A CERTIFIED COPY OF A CERTIFICATE OF NON-REDEMPTION, DATED MARCH 28, 2006 AND RECORDED APRIL 17, 2006 IN BOOK 68, PAGE 127 OF THE TOWN OF PROCTOR LAND RECORDS. THE CONVEYED PREMISES AS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ERIC BAKER AND TAMMY L. BARTLEY BY VIRTUE OF THE WARRANTY DEED OF GENERAL LAND COMPANY, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2000 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2000 IN BOOK 45, PAGE 33 OF THE TOWN OF PROCTOR LAND RECORDS. THE PROPERTY IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED, AS FOLLOWS: “LOT NO. 2: BEING A PORTION OF THOSE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO GENERAL LAND COMPANY BY WARRANTY DEED OF HUMPHREY EVERGREEN FARMS, INC., DATED FEBRUARY 9, 1999 AND RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF PROCTOR LAND RECORDS AT BOOK 41, PAGE 1, DESCRIBED ON A SURVEY MAP PREPARED BY GARY RAPANOTTI, LAND SURVEYOR AND TO BE RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF PROCTOR LAND RECORDS SIMULTANEOUSLY, FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: “BEGINNING AT A REBAR FOUND, SITUATED ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF WEST STREET, SAID REBAR MARKS THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE WITHIN CONVEYED LANDS AND PREMISES; THENCE RUNNING S 75° 01’27” E, A DISTANCE OF 178.46 FEET, MORE OR LESS ALONG LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF OMYA, INC. TO A REBAR FOUND; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING S 16° 40’ 12” W, A DISTANCE OF 149.95 FEET, MORE OR LESS ALONG LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GENERAL LAND COMPANY TO A 3/4 INCH REBAR SET THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING N 83° 55’ 20” W, A DISTANCE OF 149.98 FEET, MORE OR LESS, ALONG LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GENERAL LAND COMPANY TO A 3/4 INCH REBAR SET ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF WEST STREET; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING N 06° 30’ 00” E, A DISTANCE OF 175.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF WEST STREET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. MEANING AND INTENDING TO CONVEY .61 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE LANDS AND PREMISES ARE SUBJECT TO THE PROCTOR MEADOW COVENANTS FOR LOT NO. 1 AND LOT NO. 2, DATED NOVEMBER 29, 1999 AND RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF PROCTOR LAND RECORDS AT BOOK 43 PAGE 424. SEE ADDENDUM A TO PROCTOR MEADOW COVENANTS, DATED SEPTEMBER 15, 2000 AND TO BE RECORDED IN THE PROCTOR LAND RECORDS SIMULTANEOUSLY. “THERE IS NO FURTHER SUBDIVISION OF LOT NO.2.” THE PROPERTY IS SUBJECT SUCH RIGHTS OF WAY AS MAY APPEAR OF RECORD; PROVIDED THE SAME ARE VALID AND ENFORCEABLE ON THE DATE OF THIS DEED, NOT MEANING BY SUCH LANGUAGE TO RENEW, EXTEND OR REINSTATE THE VALIDITY OF ANY RIGHTS WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE BE BARRED BY THE LAWS TO THE STATE OF VERMONT. REFERENCE MAY BE HAD TO THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED AND THE DEEDS THEREIN REFERRED FOR FURTHER AID IN THIS DESCRIPTION. Parcel ID: 520120 Commonly known as 120 West Street, Proctor, VT 05765 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 13, 2023 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
