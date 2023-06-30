STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 4-1-19 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH MORTGAGE INVESTORS TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE5 v. KENNETH C. RUEST OCCUPANTS OF: 52 Town Hill Road, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 4, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth C. Ruest to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation, dated May 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 130 Page 104 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation to Citibank N.A. As Trustee for the MLMI Trust Series 2006-HE5 dated May 14, 2008 and recorded in Book 138 Page 36 and (2) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Successor Trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-HE5, dated September 26, 2018 and recorded in Book 185 Page 172, both of the land records of the Town of Poultney for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Town Hill Road, Poultney, Vermont on July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kenneth C. Ruest by Quit Claim Deed of Suzanne M. Ruest dated May 16, 1995 of record at Book 92, Page 348 of the Town of Poultney Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kenneth C. Ruest and Suzanne M. Ruest by Warranty Deed of Michael B. Moore and Elinor W. Moore dated December 15, 1986 of record at Book 75, Page 460 of the Town of Poultney Land Records. Beginning in the northeasterly corner of lands deed to Arthur E. Williams and Veronica S. Williams by deed of Harold W. Wescott and Elrena K. Wescott dated September 15, 1950, which point is in the southerly line of the old highway leading from the Middletown Springs Road past the Daley residence to the Jewish Cemetery, hereinafter called Daley Road; thence in a southerly direction along the westerly line of the Town Cemetery to the northerly side of said Middletown Springs Road; thence in a westerly direction along the northerly side of the Middletown Springs Road about one hundred seventy (170) feet to a stake in the southeasterly corner of a private way leading from that road to the Daley Road; thence northerly along the easterly side of said private way as presently located about on hundred ten (110) feet to the southerly side of said Daley Road; thence easterly along the southerly line of said Daley Road about one hundred twenty (120) feet to the point begun at. Also the right and privilege of taking water, when and if available, for domestic purposes only from a well. The presently located pipe line is to be used for the taking such water. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 21, 2023 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032