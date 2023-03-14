STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-03115 CIVIL DIVISION LOANCARE, LLC v. ANDREW MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS FLAMMIA, JR. OCCUPANTS OF: 194 Union Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Louis Flammia, Jr. to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a/ Mortgage Service Center, dated August 9, 2005 and recorded in Book 344 Page 156 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from People’s United Bank, successor in interest by merger to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a/ Mortgage Service Center to EVERBANK dated January 2, 2009, and recorded in Book 439 Page 31; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from EVERBANK as successor by merger to Everhome Mortgage Company to Green Tree Servicing LLC dated May 21, 2014 and recorded in Book 535 Page 29; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC to New Residential Mortgage LLC, dated March 22, 2019 and recorded in Book 609 Page 299; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from New Residential Mortgage LLC to LoanCare, LLC, dated January 13, 2022 and recorded in Book 658 Page 317, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 194 Union Street, Springfield, Vermont on April 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises described in the Warranty Deed from Atlene R. Harvey to Louis A. Flammia dated December 3, 2002 and recorded in Book 264 Pages 321-322 of the Springfield Land Records. The premises are generally described as a parcel located at 194 Union Street, Springfield, Vermont, together with all improvements thereon. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : _March 2, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 NOTICE: THE LAW FIRM OF BENDETT & MCHUGH, PC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A DISCHARGE IN BANKRUPTCY WHICH DISCHARGED THIS DEBT, THIS CORRESPONDENCE IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED TO BE AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, BUT ONLY ENFORCEMENT OF A LIEN AGAINST PROPERTY.
