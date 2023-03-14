STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, DOCKET NO: 20-CV-00567 CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST v. MARK C. WILLEQUER OCCUPANTS OF: 276 Dutton District Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mark C. Willequer and the late Stanley D. Richbourg to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation DBA Ditech.com, dated November 10, 2005 and recorded in Book 357 Page 63 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation DBA Ditech.com to Green Tree Servicing LLC dated January 13, 2015 and recorded in Book 543 Page 341; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC to New Residential Mortgage LLC dated January 23, 2020 and recorded in Book 622 Page 149; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from New Residential Mortgage LLC to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated March 12, 2020 and recorded in Book 625 Page 36; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust dated July 26, 2022 and recorded in Book 669 Page 212, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 276 Dutton District Road, Springfield, Vermont on April 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN WINDSOR COUNTY, STATE OF VERMONT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 267, PAGE 3, ID#14-1-12, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO MARK D ROSENTHAL AND WENDY K. ROSENTHAL BY WARRANTY DEED OF LINDA WALKER, DATED MARCH 21, 1980, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 77 PAGE 454 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED “SAID PREMISES MAY BE FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, “BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE WAKEFIELD LOT, SO CALLED, THENCE RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG A WIRE FENCE AND STONE WALL 300 FEET TO A CORNER, THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE ROAD 276 FEET TO A CORNER, THENCE NORTHERLY AND PARALLEL WTH THE FIRST MENTIONED BOUNED 300 FEET TO A CORNER, THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE HIGHWAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM MARK D ROSENTHAL AND WENDY K ROSENTHAL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 267 PAGE 3 DATED 12/31/2002 AND RECORDED 01/02/2003, WINDSOR COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 2, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 NOTICE: THE LAW FIRM OF BENDETT & MCHUGH, PC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A DISCHARGE IN BANKRUPTCY WHICH DISCHARGED THIS DEBT, THIS CORRESPONDENCE IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED TO BE AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, BUT ONLY ENFORCEMENT OF A LIEN AGAINST PROPERTY
