STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 657-12-17 RDCV CIVIL DIVISION MIDFIRST BANK v. STEPHANIE M. MURRAY AKA STEPHANIE MURRAY, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, FAN DISTRIBUTING, LLC AND JOSEPH LLOYD BERTRAND OCCUPANTS OF: 116 Maple Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 2, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Stephanie M. Murray and the late Scott M. Murray to National City Mortgage Co., dated February 10, 2000, and recorded in Book 396 Page 690 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from National City Mortgage Co. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., dated April 27, 2004 and recorded in Book 482 Page 436 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. to MidFirst Bank dated November 16, 2017 and recorded in Book 670 Page 872, both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 116 Maple Street, Rutland, Vermont on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Carroll Brooks by Quit-Claim Deed of Suzanne Brooks, dated June 14, 1982 and to be recorded simultaneously herewith in the Rutland City Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Carroll Brooks and Suzanne Brooks, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Guy A. Blood, Sr. and Irene B. Blood, husband and wife, dated November 15, 1978 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records at Book 203, Pages 413-414, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Guy A. Blood, Sr. and Irene B. Blood, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Ronald A. Fucci, dated November 10, 1967 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 139 at Pages 681-83, and being more particularly described as follows: Being the premises known as 116 Maple Street, in said City of Rutland and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Thomas Y.T. Ying, by deed of Lewis H. Seff and Eva Seff, husband and wife, dated September 17, 1953 and recorded in the Land Records in the City of Rutland in Book 96, at Page 408 and in said deed such premises are described as follows: Beginning at a point in the south line of Maple Street in the City of Rutland at the northeast corner of land now or formerly owned by Salina LaClair, thence running southerly in the east line of said LaClair’s land one hundred and thirty two feet to land of one Brousseau, thence easterly in the north line of said Brousseau’s land three rods, thence northerly in a line parallel with the west line of said LaClair’s land to the south line of said Maple Street; thence westerly in the south line of Maple Street to the place of beginning. Being the same land conveyed to William Clifford and Margaret Clifford his wife by John Bora, Jr, by deed dated October 24th, 1904, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 19 at Page 247, to which deed and record reference is had. The above described premises are all and the same conveyed to Thomas Y. Ying to Ronald A. Fucci by deed dated May 19, 1967 and recorded in Book 137, pages 267-69 of the City of Rutland Vermont Land Records. To which deed and the record thereof and the deeds and records therein referred to, reference is hereby had for a more particular description of the premises hereby conveyed. Further reference may be had to a Judgment Order of the Rutland Superior Court in the Case of Brooks v. Brooks, Civil Action Docket No. 8209-80 Rd, which Judgment order is dated May 11, 1981. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 16, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
