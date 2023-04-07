STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-02695 CIVIL DIVISION MIDFIRST BANK v. DANIEL DEALBA, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND H. WETHERBY OCCUPANTS OF: 72 Cleveland Avenue, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 15, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Roland H. Wetherby and the late Lou Ann Wetherby to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated October 4, 2002 and recorded in Book 441 Page 618 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to MidFirst Bank, dated May 23, 2022 and recorded in Book 720 Page 684 of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 72 Cleveland Avenue, Rutland, Vermont on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Roland Wetherby by warranty deed of E. Beverly Moodie dated October 4, 2002, to be recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises, known as 72 Cleveland Avenue, conveyed to Iva M. Decker (now deceased) and E. Beverly Moodie, as joint tenants with the rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed from Glenn E. Giles and Gloria J. Giles, husband and wife, dated August 22, 1981 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 221 at Page 542 and more particularly described therein as follows Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Glenn E. Giles and Gloria J. Giles, husband and wife, by deed of George W. Gragen and Agnes C. Gragen, husband and wife, dated July 19, 1976, and recorded in Book 186 at Page 183 of the Rutland City Land Records, and therein described as follows: Beginning in the east line of Cleveland Avenue, so-called, at a point ninety-one and one-half feet northerly from the north line of Mineral Street, so-called, and running thence northerly along said east line of Cleveland Avenue forty-four feet to lands supposed to be now or formerly owned by Dexter D. Day; thence easterly in said Day's south line one hundred feet; thence southerly parallel with said Cleveland Avenue forty-four feet to a point ninety and one-tenth feet northerly from the north line of Mineral Street; and thence westerly in a line parallel with said Day's south line one hundred feet to the place of beginning. Iva M. Decker died on October 10, 1998. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 17, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.