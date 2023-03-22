STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO: 21-CV-02401 CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS COLLATERAL TRUST TRUSTEE OF FIRSTKEY MASTER FUNDING 2021-A COLLATERAL TRUST v. TIMOTHY A. GIBBARD A/K/A TIMOTHY GIBBARD AND JENNIFER E. GIBBARD A/K/A JENNIFER GIBBARD OCCUPANTS OF: 9 Cain Street, Proctor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 1, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Timothy A. Gibbard and Jennifer E. Gibbard to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated December 11, 2006 and recorded in Book 70 Page 421 of the land records of the Town of Proctor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignment of Mortgages: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation to GMAC Mortgage, LLC dated December 7, 2009 and recorded in Book 80 Page 289; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC dated March 3, 2017 and recorded in Book 106 Page 344 (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. dated March 13, 2017 and recorded in Book 106 Page 345; (4) Gap Assignment of Mortgage from GMAC Mortgage, LLC to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation dated August 4, 2020 and recorded in Book 119 Page 150; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee dated January 6, 2021 and recorded in Book 121 Page 88; (6) Assignment of Mortgage from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee to FirstKey Mortgage LLC dated October 28, 2022 and recorded in Book 128 Page 70; and (7) Assignment of Mortgage from FirstKey Mortgage LLC to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as collateral trust trustee of FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust dated October 28, 2022 and recorded in Book 128 Page 71, all of the land records of the Town of Proctor for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 9 Cain Street, Proctor, Vermont on April 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph Cotroneo, III and Sara Cotroneo, by Limited Warranty Deed through the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, dated August 14, 2006 and recorded in the Town of Proctor Land Records on August 21, 2006, in Volume 69, at Page 347, described more fully as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development by Midfirst Bank, by Special Limited Warranty Deed dated March 22, 2005 and recorded March 25, 2005 in Volume 65, Page 185 in the Town of Proctor Land Records and therein further described as follows: “Being all the same lands and premises acquired by Midfirst by virtue of a Certificate of Non- Redemption and certified Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled: Midfirst Bank v. Bates, Rutland Superior Court Docket No. 329-5-04 Rdcv, which Certificate is dated January 21, 2005 and recorded in Book 63, Page 448 of the Proctor Land Records, and being further described as follows: ‘Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason M. Bates and Jenny R. Bates by Warranty Deed of Daniel W. Rillahan dated May 31, 2020 in Book 44, Page 123, and being further described as follows: ‘Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel W. Rillahan by the following deeds: 1. Warranty Deed of William E. Clark, Mary Clark Rillahan, Terry Dan Rillahan, and Marion R. Horan dated November 21, 1994 and recorded in the Town of Proctor Land Records on November 29, 1994 in Book 34, Page 329; and 2. Warranty Deed of William E. Clark, Mary Clark Rillahan, and Terry Dan Rillahan, dated February 24, 1995 and recorded in the Town of Proctor Land Records on February 27, 1995 in Book 34, Page 429. Being the lands and premises located at #9 Cain Street, Proctor, Vermont, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 5” x 5 marble marker found at a point located on a course of N 82 degrees 14’ W a distance of 135.7 feet from a 5” x 5’ marble marker located at the southwest corner of the intersection of West Street and Cain Street in the Town of Proctor, Vermont. Thence along the southerly line of Cain Street, so-called, N 83 degrees 00’W a distance of 50.0 feet to a point marking the northwest corner of the herein described parcel. Thence in the following courses and distances, along the easterly line of lands now or formerly of Case and Allard: 1. S 12 degrees 05W a distance of 29.6 feet to a point; 2. S 16 degrees 24’W a distance of 29.6 feet to a point; 3. S 19 degrees 53W a distance of 29.5 feet to a point; 4. S 26 degrees 04W a distance of 29.5 feet to a point; 5. S 35 degrees 18W a distance of 39.3 feet to a point marking the southwest corner of the herein described parcel. Thence along other lands now or formerly of Casey and Allard, S 70 degrees 29’E a distance of 30.0 feet to a point in the westerly line of lands now or formerly of Sienkiewicz. Thence along the westerly line of lands now or formerly of Sienkiewicz N 30 degrees 25’E a distance of 55.0 feet to a point marking the northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Sienkiewicz and the southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Perkins. Thence N 20 degrees 15’E along the westerly line of lands now or formerly of Perkins a distance of 56.9 feet to a point marking the northwest corner of lands now or formerly of said Perkins. Thence along the northerly line of lands now or formerly of Perkins S 72 degrees 50’E a distance of 23.0 feet to a point marking the southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Allard. Thence along the westerly line of lands now or formerly of Allard, N 12 degrees 46’E a distance of 55.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 5,536 square feet of land, the same being more or less. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 6, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljungren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
