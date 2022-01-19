STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WINDHAM UNIT DOCKET NO. 147-5-19 Wmcv _______________________ TD BANK, N.A. Plaintiff VS. RICHARD E. WILSON, et al. Defendants ________________________ MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY By virtue and in execution of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Sale entered on January 27, 2020 and of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Richard E. Wilson and Kimberlee Wilson (the “Mortgagors”) to TD Bank, N.A., as lender, its successors and assigns (the “Mortgagee”) and recorded in Volume 141 at Page 581 of the Whitingham Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing, the same will be sold at Public Auction at 39 McMillian Road, Whitingham, Windham County, Vermont at TWELVE O’CLOCK P.M. on the 15th day of February, 2022 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, to wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN TOWN OF WHITINGHAM IN THE COUNTY OF WINDHAM AND STATE OF VERMONT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: COMMENCING AT AN IRON PIPE SET, OR TO BE SET, IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID IRELAND ROAD, SAID POINT ALSO MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 6 AS SHOWN ON A PLAN ENTITLED "LAND OF PATTEN REALTY CORP. WHITINGHAM AND HALIFAX, VERMONT", DATED FEB. 27, 1979, SCALE 1" = 400', PREPARED BY SOUTHERN VERMONT ENGINEERING, CONSULTING ENGINEERS AND LAND SURVEYORS, VERNON ROAD, BRATTLEBORO, VT. AND RECORDED IN THE WHITINGHAM, VERMONT, LAND RECORDS ON MARCH 9, 1979; THENCE N 21° 49' 00" E, 1216.86 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE SET, OR TO BE SET, AT THE COMMON INTERSECTION OF SAID LOT 6, LOT 4 AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAN AND THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE S 54° 26' 24" W, 1192.57 FEET IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4 TO AN IRON PIPE SET, OR TO BE SET, IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF ROUTE 8A, ALSO KNOWN AS THE JACKSONVILLE STAGE ROAD; THENCE S 23° 45' 31" E, 164.52 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE S 34° 41' 13" E, 367.75 FEET TO A POINT AT OR NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROUTE 8A AND SAID IRELAND ROAD; THENCE N 76° 41' 10" E, 110.37 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE S 86° 21' 10" E, 135.24 FEET TO THE PLACE AND POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING LOT 5 AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAN AND CONTAINING 10.37 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. SAID PREMISES ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THOSE UTILITY LINES OF RECORD CROSSING SAME, AS WELL AS RIGHTS-OF-WAY AND WATER RIGHTS OF RECORD, AS THE SAME MAY AFFECT THE GRANTED PREMISES. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LANDS AND PREMISES ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR THE BENEFIT OF OTHER LANDS OF THE GRANTOR IN THE VICINITY THEREOF, AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED AS COVENANTS RUNNING WITH THE LAND: 1. THE SAME SHALL BE USED AND OCCUPIED FOR PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL AND OR AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES AND AT NO TIME SHALL THE GRANTEE, HER HEIRS AND ASSIGNS SUFFER OR PERMIT ANY JUNK YARDS TO BE LOCATED THEREON, NOR SHALL THE PREMISES BE USED SOLELY FOR COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES, TRADE, MANUFACTURE OR A BUSINESS, NOR SHALL ANY HOUSE TRAILERS OR MOBILE HOMES, SO-CALLED OR A-FRAME STRUCTURES, SO CALLED BE PLACED OR PERMITTED THEREON. THE PROHIBITIONS EXPRESSED HEREIN SHALL NOT PRECLUDE THE USE OF THE PREMISES FOR THE CONDUCT OF A CUSTOMARY HOME OCCUPATION OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE INCIDENTAL TO THE PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL AND OR AGRICULTURAL USE OF SAID LANDS AND PREMISES. 2. THE PURPOSE OF THE COVENANTS AND CONDITIONS HEREIN CONTAINED IS TO INSURE THE USE OF THE LANDS KNOWN AS THE "GRACE FARM COMPLEX", SO-CALLED, FOR RESIDENTIAL AND AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES ONLY, TO PREVENT NUISANCES, TO PREVENT THE IMPAIRMENT OF THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF THE PROPERTY COMPRISING THE "GRACE FARM COMPLEX", AND THEREBY TO SECURE TO EACH OWNER OF ANY PORTION OF THE "GRACE FARM COMPLEX" THE FULL BENEFIT AND ENJOYMENT OF HIS LAND AND HOME WITH NO GREATER RESTRICTIONS UPON THE FREE AND UNDISTURBED USE OF HIS PARCEL THAN IS NECESSARY TO INSURE THE SAME ADVANTAGES FOR OTHER LOT OWNERS. 3. ANY OF THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS OR RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING THE SEVERAL PLOTS OF LAND WITHIN THE "GRACE FARM COMPLEX" MAY BE CHANGED, MODIFIED OR ELIMINATED AFTER JANUARY 1, 2000 BY WRITTEN INSTRUMENT DULY EXECUTED BY THE OWNERS OF RECORD OF TWO THIRDS (2/3) OF THE LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND WITHIN SAID TRACT, AND PLACED ON RECORD IN THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OR TOWNS IN WHICH SAID LANDS ARE SITUATED. 4. THE GRANTOR, FOR ITSELF, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, COVENANTS AND AGREES WITH THE GRANTEE, HER HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, THAT IT WILL NOT SELL OR CONVEY ANY PORTION OF THE PROPERTY COMPRISING THE "GRACE FARM COMPLEX", AS NOW COMPOSED, WITHOUT IMPOSING THEREON THE SAME CONDITIONS AND COVENANTS CONCERNING THE USE THEREOF AS CONTAINED IN THIS DEED. Pursuant to 12 V.S.A §4953(b), the public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. TERMS OF SALE A deposit of $10,000.00 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer’s check, or certified funds will be required to be delivered at or before the time a bid is offered. The successful bidder(s) will be required to execute a purchase and sale agreement immediately after the close of the bidding. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within thirty (30) days from the sale date in the form of a certified check, bank treasurer’s check or other payment satisfactory to the Mortgagee’s attorney. The subject property is being sold ‘as is, where is’, with all defects, patent and latent, subject to property taxes and municipal assessments, if any, which take precedence over the mortgage above described. Pursuant to 12 V.S.A §4949(a), the Mortgagors are entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the public sale by paying the full amount due under the judgment order and such other amounts, including costs and expenses of sale, accruing post-judgment as agreed upon by the mortgagors and the mortgagee or ordered by the court. Other terms to be announced at the sale. Dated: January 11, 2022 By: TD Bank, N.A. /s/ Elizabeth M. Lacombe__ Elizabeth M. Lacombe, Juris No. 5559 Duane Morris LLP 100 Pearl Street, 13th Floor Hartford, CT 06103 215-979-1577 emlacombe@duanemorris.com
