STATE OF VERM ONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-CV-00277 _____________________________________ TD BANK, N.A. Plaintiff VS. MICHAEL YOUNG, et al. Defendants _____________________________________ MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY By virtue and in execution of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Sale entered on March 27, 2023 and of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Dorothy J. Young (the “Mortgagor”) to TD Bank, N.A., as lender, its successors and assigns (the “Mortgagee”) and recorded in Book 161 at Page 471 of the Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing, the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1506 Post Road, Rutland, Rutland County, Vermont at TWO O’CLOCK P.M. on the 19th day of July, 2023 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, to wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF RUTLAND, IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND, AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO SAMUEL G. YOUNG, JR. AND DOROTHY YOUNG, BY DEED OF SAMUEL G. YOUNG AND LAURA M.S. YOUNG, DATED JUNE 22, 1961 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 14, AT PAGE 311, AT THE TOWN OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIPE IN THE OLD STONE WALL AT THE NORTHERLY LINE OF POST ROAD, SO-CALLED, WHICH IRON PIPE MARKS THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE HOUSE LOT PRESENTLY OWNED AND OCCUPIED BY SAMUEL G. YOUNG AND LAURA M. YOUNG, GRANTORS HEREIN NAMED, WHICH HOUSE LOT WAS CONVEYED TO THEM BY DEED OF CHARLES M. AND ANNA E. YOUNG, DATED MARCH 26, 1938, RECORDED IN VOL. 9 AT PAGE 35 OF THE RUTLAND TOWN LAND RECORDS; THENCE FROM THE IRON PIPE AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING S. 68° 10’ W. ALONG THE OLD STONE WALL ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF POST ROAD ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO AN IRON FENCE POST; THENCE RUNNING N. 2 16°-08' W., IN A LINE PARALLEL TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE BEFORE MENTIONED HOUSE LOT ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150) FEET TO ANOTHER IRON FENCE POST THENCE RUNNING N. 42° - 56' E. ONE HUNDRED SIXTEEN (116) FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE BEFORE MENTIONED SAMUEL G. AND LAURA M. YOUNG HOUSE LOT; THENCE RUNNING S. 16°-08’E. TWO HUNDRED (200) FEET ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID HOUSE LOT TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL CONTAINING FOUR TENTHS (0.4) ACRES, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, IS BOUNDED SOUTHERLY BY POST ROAD AND ON ALL OTHER SIDES BY OTHER LANDS OF THE GRANTORS, AND IS A PORTION OF THE PREMISES CONVEYED TO SAMUEL G. YOUNG AND LAURA M. YOUNG BY ANNA E. YOUNG, A WIDOW, BY DEED DATED MARCH 30, 1959, RECORDED IN VOL. 13 AT PAGE 582 OF THE RUTLAND TOWN LAND RECORDS. INCLUDED HEREWITH IS THE RIGHT (1) TO TAKE WATER FROM THE WELL LOCATED ON OTHER LANDS OF THE GRANTORS SITUATED NORTHEASTERLY OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL, (2) TO EXTEND TO THE PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED THE EXISTING PIPE LINE FROM SAID WELL, AND (3) TO USE, REPAIR AND MAINTAIN THE SAME. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DOROTHY YOUNG BY DEED FROM SAMUEL G. YOUNG, JR. BY QUIT CLAIM DEED DATED JUNE 27, 1997 AND RECORDED JULY 1, 1997 IN BOOK 90 AT PAGE 435 OF THE RUTLAND LAND RECORDS. Pursuant to 12 V.S.A §4953(b), the public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. TERMS OF SALE A deposit of $10,000.00 in the form of a bank treasurer’s check or certified funds will be required to be delivered at or before the time a bid is offered. The successful bidder(s) will be required to execute a purchase and sale agreement immediately after the close of the bidding. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within thirty (30) days from Court confirmation of the sale in the form of a certified check, bank treasurer’s check or other payment satisfactory to the Mortgagee’s attorney. The subject property is being sold ‘as is, where is’, with all defects, patent and latent, subject to property taxes and municipal assessments, if any, which take precedence over the mortgage above described. Pursuant to 12 V.S.A §4949(a), the Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the public sale by paying the full amount due under the judgment order and such other amounts, including costs and expenses of sale, accruing post-judgment as agreed upon by the mortgagors and the mortgagee or ordered by the court. Other terms to be announced at the sale. Dated: May 3, 2023 By: TD Bank, N.A. /s/ Elizabeth M. Lacombe____ Elizabeth M. Lacombe, Juris No. 5559 Duane Morris LLP 100 Pearl Street, 13th Floor Hartford, CT 06103 215-979-1577 emlacombe@duanemorris.com
