Mowing Invitation to Bid The Town of Rutland Cemetery Commissioners are seeking bids from local landscaping or mowing contractors for work generally described as spring cleanup, mowing, and trimming of the Cheney Hill Cemetery. Bids will be received until 4 pm April 2, 2019. The bids will be opened at a meeting of the Cemetery Commissioners on April 2, 2019 at 5 pm at the Town municipal offices. Specifications may be picked up at the Town office during normal business hours. Questions should be directed to Byron Hathaway at bhathaway@hathawayfarm.com or 353-0540. Byron Hathaway, Chairman Cheney Hill Cemetery
