STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 162-4-18 WRCV MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. v. JOHN L. BENJAMIN, ELECTA M. KEAY, VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES, TD BANK, USA, N.A. AND TD BANK USA, NA OCCUPANTS OF: 151 Wall Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 22, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John L. Benjamin and Electa M. Keay to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, dated April 6, 2007 and recorded in Book 394 Page 39 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation fka Option Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, to Saxon Mortgage Services, Inc. dated February 27, 2009 and recorded in Book 441 Page 191; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Saxon Mortgage Services, Inc. to Residential Credit Solutions, Inc. dated December 14, 2012 and recorded in Book 513 Page 286; (3) Assignment of Mortgage Residential Credit Solutions, Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated October 13, 2014 and recorded in Book 540 Page 293; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated March 1, 2019 and recorded in Book 609 Page 76, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 151 Wall Street, Springfield, Vermont on September 13, 2019 at 12:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being a parcel of land, said to contain 0.33 acres, more or less, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, now designated as 151 Wall Street, Springfield, Vermont. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to John L. Benjamin and Electa M. Keay by warranty deed of Lori J. Wilcox of approximately even date hereto and about to be recorded in the Springfield Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Lori J. Wilcox by administrator's deed of Sherie Stariknok, Administrator of the Estate of Frances M. Benjamin, dated November 21, 2001, and recorded at Book 238, Page 282 of the Springfield Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to John L. Benjamin (deceased) and Francis M. Benjamin by warranty deed of James E. Lapine, dated July 9, 1981, and recorded at Book 79, Page 346 of the Springfield Land Records, wherein said land and premises are more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to James E. Lapine by Irene L. Simons, widow of the late Charles E. Simons, by Warranty Deed dated January 24, 1973 and recorded in Vol. 66, Page 120 of the Springfield Land Records. Said premises being Lot #4 on the southerly side of Wall Street Extension or Putnam Avenue, as it was formerly called, as delineated on a plan of the Putnam building lots, said plan of lots being on file in the Springfield Land Records. Said lot has a frontage on Wall Street of 72 feet and a depth of 115 feet." This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such. Reference is here made to the above-mentioned deed and survey and to all prior deeds, plans and documents in the chain of title for a more particular description of the herein conveyed lands and premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 15, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.