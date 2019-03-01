STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 133-3-17 RDCV MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. v. TAMMY L. ENGLISH, MICHAEL E. ENGLISH, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC, REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR GMAC MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND CITIBANK (SOUTH DAKOTA) N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 93 Smith Street, West Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 9, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tammy L. English and Michael E. English to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageSelect, dated March 12, 2004 and recorded in Book 70 Page 12 of the land records of the Town of West Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageSelect to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countywide Home Loans Servicing LP dated May 7, 2012 and recorded in Book 95 Page 943 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Green Tree Servicing, LLC n/k/a Ditech Financial, LLC dated May 24, 2013 and recorded in Book 98 Page 105, and 3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial, LLC to MTGLC Investors, LP dated September 7, 2018 and recorded on September 13, 2018 in book 106 Page 263, all of the land records of the Town of West Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 93 Smith Street, West Rutland, Vermont on March 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed by Quit Claim Deed of Tammy L. English to Tammy L. English and Michael English, husband and wife and to be recorded simultaneously with this Mortgage Deed in the Town of West Rutland Land Records. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from United States of America by and through the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tammy L. English, dated March 27, 2001 and recorded in Book 57 at Page 481 in the Town of West Rutland Land Records. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by Limited Warranty Deed of First Nationwide Mortgage Corporation dated August 29, 2000 and recorded in Book 56 at Page 321 in the Town of West Rutland Land Records and described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises acquired by First Nationwide Mortgage Corporation by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption and Writ of Possession and Certified Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled: First Nationwide Mortgage Corporation v. Cahee et al. Rutland Superior Court Docket No. S0491-99 RcCF, which Certificate is dated August 24, 2000 and recorded in Volume 56, Page 203 of the W. Rutland Land Records, and being further described in the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure attached thereto as follows: “Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Ralph A. Cahee and Paula K. Danforth by Warranty Deed of Wayne Cox and Lydia DeBenedetto Cox dated July 5, 1990 and recorded July 6, 1990 in Volume 35, Page 417 of the West Rutland Town Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wayne T. Cox and Lydia D. DeBenedetto, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of Steven T. Leichtnam and Dawnelle J. Leichtnam, husband and wife, dated April 14, 1986, which it recorded in Book 27 at Page 194 of the Land Records of the Town of West Rutland, and therein more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Stephen T. Leichtnam and Dawnelle J. Leichtnam, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Ralph W. Merrill, Sr. and Joan L Merrill, husband and wife dated January 10, 1966 and recorded at Book 21, Page 486 of the Town of West Rutland Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ralph W. Merrill, Sr. and Joan L. Merrill, husband and wife, by Mary Chrusciel, Executrix of the good and estate of Pauline Godzik, which deed is dated February 24, 1977 and recorded in Book 20 at Page 240 of the West Rutland Land Records and more fully described therein as follows: Being all and singular the same land and premises conveyed to Elisha C. Harrington and Elizabeth P. Harrington to Antoni Glodzik and Apolonija Glodzik, husband and wife, by deed dated March 31, 1923, recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 6, Page 337 and in said deed described as follows: Bounded North-westerly by Smith Street, so-called; North-easterly by house lot of the late W.G. Piper; South-easterly by land formerly of Battles; and South-westerly by land- of Leamy and by land of Phalan: Being all and the same land conveyed to Elisha C. Harrington and Elizabeth F. Harrington, his wife by Ellen M. Smith by deed dated May 12, 1904 and recorded the Land Records of West Rutland in Book 4, Page 113, reference to which is hereby had. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 22, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.