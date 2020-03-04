STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 9-1-18 RDCV MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. v. RICHARD P. MURRAY JR. AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 4999 Route 30 North, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 9, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Richard P. Murray Jr. and the late Jody L. Murray to Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation, dated May 7, 2007 and recorded in Book 133 Page 423 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust dated May 5, 2014 and recorded in Book 167 Page 116; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as indenture trustee, for the CSMC 2015-RPL4 Trust, Mortgage- Backed Notes, Series 2015-RPL4 dated September 21, 2015 and recorded in Book 180 Page 135; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as indenture trustee for the CSMC 2015-RPL4 Trust, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2015-RPL4 to CSMC 2015-RPL4 Trust dated April 4, 2019 and recorded in Book 188 Page 150 and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from CSMC 2015-RPL4 Trust to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated June 20, 2019 and recorded in Book 190 Page 307, all of the land records of the Town of Poultney for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 4999 Route 30 North, Poultney, Vermont on March 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED THEREIN AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY KNOWN AS 'ROUTE 30' EXTENDING BETWEEN THE TOWNS OF CASTLETON AND POULTNEY WHICH POINT IS 130 FEET MORE OR LESS, MEASURED ALONG THE SAID WESTERLY SIDE OF SAID HIGHWAY SOUTHERLY FROM THE POINT WHERE THE CASTLETON-POULTNEY BOUNDARY LINE INTERSECTS SAID WESTERLY SIDE OF SAID HIGHWAY: THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF LANDS AND PREMISES REPUTEDLY OF OLIVER DANFORTH 300 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT WHERE SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID OLIVER DANFORTH IS INTERSECTED BY THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF LANDS AND PREMISES REPUTEDLY OF ROBERT BROWN; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE SAID EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PREMISES REPUTEDLY OF ROBERT BROWN, 111 FEET MORE OR LESS. TO THE POULTNEY-CASTLETON BOUNDARY LINE; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SAID POULTNEY-CASTLETON BOUNDARY LINE, 350 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE SAID WESTERLY SIDE OF SAID HIGHWAY: THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE SAID WESTERLY SIDE OF SAID HIGHWAY, 130 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAID DIMENSIONS MORE OR LESS. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 26, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
