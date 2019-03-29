STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 216-5-18 WRCV MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. v. LINDA M. SCHAUB A/K/A LINDA SCHAUB A/K/A LINDA A. SCHAUB, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A., MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC AND SECURITY CREDIT SERVICES, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 253 Fairground Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 30, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Linda M. Schaub to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, Inc., dated April 25, 2007 and recorded in Book 395 Page 37 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated March 30, 2017 and recorded in Book 583 Page 122 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated March 8, 2018 and recorded in Book 594 page 34, both of the land records of the Town of Springfield] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 253 Fairground Road, Springfield, Vermont on April 25, 2019 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Linda M. Schaub by Warranty Deed of LeRoy P. Graham, John C. Graham, Myrton D. Graham and Kathleen M. Graham dated October 3, 2005 and recorded October 6, 2005 in Book 349, Pages 298-300 of the Springfield Land Records, and in said deed more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Leroy P. Graham, John C. Graham, Myrton D. Graham and. Kathleen M. Graham by Quit Claim Deed of Barry J. Polidor dated September 7, 2005 and recorded in Book 347, Page 37 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: Being a portion of all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Barry J. Polidor by Quit Claim Deed of LeRoy P. Graham and Myrton D. Graham dated September 6, 2005 and recorded in the Town of Springfield Land Records. Being Lot #2 as shown and depicted on a survey entitled "Minor Subdivision Plan of Land Tax Map 1B Block 3, Lot 55, LeRoy P. Graham, Myrton D. Graham, Fairground Road, Springfield, Vermont," prepared by Paton Surveys, LLC, dated May 9, 2005, Project No. 3005-204-56. Lot #2 maybe more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point marked by an iron pin set in the northerly right of way limits of Fairground Road, said point marking the southwesterly corner of the herein conveyed Lot #2 and the southeasterly corner of Lot #1; thence turning and running N38°33'28'E a distance of 266.66' along the easterly boundary of Lot #1 to a iron pin, said point marking the northwesterly corner of the herein conveyed Lot #2; thence turning and running S59°48'44"E a distance of 177.39' to an iron pin; thence continuing S59°48'44"E a distance of 20' to the edge of the Black River; thence turning and running southeasterly a distance of 422'± along the edge of the Black River, having a tie course of S67°08'32"E a distance of 300.59' to a point along the edge of the Black River; thence turning and running S09°42'32"E a distance of 20.19' to a iron pin; thence continuing S09°42'32"E a distance of 48.68' to an iron pin; thence turning and running S42°28'25"W a distance of 58.41' to an iron pin; thence continuing S62°29'52"W a distance of 62.46' to an iron pin; thence continuing N88°11'02"W a distance of 190.79' to an iron pin set in the northerly right of way limits of Fairground Road; thence westerly along the northerly right of way limits of Fairground Road a distance of 668'±, having a tie course of N67°25'59"W a distance of 368.08' to the point and placing of beginning. Lot #2 contains 2.215 acres. Said Lot #2 is conveyed subject to State of Vermont Subdivision Permit WW-2-2049 dated July 13, 2005 and recorded in the Town of Springfield Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 21, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
