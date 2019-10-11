STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 25-1-19 Rdcv MTGLQ Investors, L.P., Plaintiff vs. William A. Trask; Destiny B. Babcock and OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 112 Curtis Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701, Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by William A. Trask and Destiny B. Babcock, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Century 21 Mortgage, dated June 24, 2005, and recorded in Book 506, at Page 463, of the City/Town of Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 665, Page 969, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at November 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at 112 Curtis Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: SCHEDULE “A” Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William A. Trask and Destiny B. Babcock, joint tenants with right of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of Ricky R. Lacroix (a/k/a Richard Lacroix), dated June 24, 2005 and to be recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records and which are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard Lacroix (a/k/a Ricky R. Lacroix) pursuant to the warranty deed of Timothy G. Seager and Carin A. Seager, husband and wife dated August 29,1990 and recorded in Book 297 at Pages 177-179 of the City of Rutland Land Records and more particularly described in Schedule A which is attached hereto and made a part hereof. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Timothy G. Seager and Carin A. Seager, husband and wife, by Quit Claim Deed of Edward R. Seager, dated September 7, 1990 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 288, Page 336 and more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Edward R. Seager, by Warranty Deed of Timothy G. Seager, of even date herewith to be recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records and therein more particularly described.” Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Timothy Seager by Warranty Deed of Mary P. Scruton and Rose Harle Scruton, dated July 14, 1990, and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 277, Pages 146A-B and therein more particularly described. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Amolia M. Drinwater to the grantor herein by deed dated September 2, 1954, recorded in Book 96, Page 267 of the City of Rutland, Vermont Land records and more particularly described in said deed as follows: “Being Lot No. 15 as shown on a plan of lots entitled “Eddy Ice Co. lots, Rutland, Vermont, June 1939, A. C. Drover, C. E” on file in the City Clerks Office, Rutland, Vermont, the same having a frontage of 65 feet on Curtis Avenue and a depth of 200 feet. “It is here by covenanted by the Grantor, for himself and his heirs, executors, and administrators, with the said Grantor, and her heirs, executors and administrators, that neither the said Grantee and his heirs, executors administrators or designs will ever erect any buildings on the land hereby conveyed within twenty feet of the southerly street line of Curtis Avenue. “Meaning hereby convey the same land and premises as described in the conveyance from the Eddy Ice Company, A Vermont corporation, to Guy Burt Drinwater (now decreased) and Amelia May Drinwater, husband and wife, recorded January 17, 1946 in Book 74 page 499 of the land records of the said City of Rutland, to which deed and the record thereof and the deeds and records therein referred to, reference is had.” The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale MTGLQ Investors, L.P. /s/________________________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
