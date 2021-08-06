NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Camp 5 Sale is located within Town of Rochester, Windsor County, and Town of Hancock, Addison County, Rochester Ranger District. The Forest Service will receive Sealed bids at Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701-2417 before or at the time of public bid opening at 2:00 PM local time on 09/07/2021 for an estimated volume of 40 CCF of Aspen sawtimber, 208 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 48 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 48 CCF of Paper Birch and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 195 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 466 CCF of Red Pine sawtimber, 1073 CCF of Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 781 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 383 CCF of Eastern White Pine sawtimber, 92 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 413 CCF of Mixed Softwood pulpwood, and 2985 CCF of Mixed Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701-2417, 802-747-6700 or Rochester Ranger District Office, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, Vermont, 05767, 802-767-4261. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
