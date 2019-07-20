NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Souphouse Sale is located within the Towns of Rochester and Chittenden Vermont, south of State Route 73. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Forest Supervisor's Office, Rutland, VT at 2:00 PM local time on 08/20/2019 for an estimated volume of 61 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 13 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 119 CCF of Red Maple & Other Hardwood sawtimber, 215 CCF of Spruce & Other Softwood sawtimber, 807 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 261 CCF of White Pine sawtimber, 260 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 337 CCF of Softwood pulpwood, and 2822 CCF of Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Green Biomass – All green convertible biomass that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. Sale contains specified roads with an estimated public works construction cost of $221,600.00. Bidders qualifying as small business concerns under the Small Business Act may, when submitting a bid, elect for the Forest Service to build permanent roads. Additional information concerning this option is in the prospectus. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Rochester Ranger Station in Rochester, Vermont, or Supervisors Office in Rutland, Vermont. A showing will be conducted for the Souphouse Timber Sale on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Interested parties should meet at the intersection of State Rt. 73 and Chittenden Brook Road in Rochester, Vermont at 9 am EDT. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
