NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Swans Mill Sale is located within Rochester Ranger District, Forest Roads 64, 63. Town of Hancock, Addison County, and Town of Rochester, Windsor County. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Forest Supervisor's Office, Rutland, VT at 2:00 PM local time on 09/04/2019 for an estimated volume of 221 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 65 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 121 CCF of Paper Birch and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 80 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 512 CCF of Red Pine sawtimber, 665 CCF of Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 656 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 290 CCF of Eastern White Pine sawtimber, 83 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 429 CCF of Softwood pulpwood, and 2916 CCF of Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Green Biomass that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Rochester Ranger Station, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT, 05767, 802-767-4261 or Supervisors Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, VT, 05701, 802-747-6700. A showing will be conducted for the Swans Mill Timber Sale on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Interested parties should meet at the CCC camp, 2924 Brandon Mountain Road, Rochester, Vermont 05767, at 9 am EDT. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
