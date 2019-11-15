STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 119-3-16 RDCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v. THERESA R. STEADY AND CATHERINE CUNNINGHAM OCCUPANTS OF: 22 Pleasant Street, Proctor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 31, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Theresa R. Steady and Catherine Cunningham to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lend America, dated April 1, 2009 and recorded in Book 79 Page 70 of the land records of the Town of Proctor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lend America to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated October 1, 2015 and recorded in Book 101 Page 213 of the land records of the Town of Proctor for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 22 Pleasant Street, Proctor, Vermont on December 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND, AND STATE OF VERMONT AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 03/09/1987 AND RECORDED 03/11/1987 IN BOOK 25 PAGE 61 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE EAST LINE OF PLEASANT STREET WHICH POINT IS THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS CONVEYED TO THE VERMONT MARBLE COMPANY BY DEED OF ANNIE CHRISTINE OLSON ESTATE DATED OCTOBER 8, 1927, AND RECORDED IN VOL. 5 AT PAGE 514 OF THE PROCTOR LAND RECORD; THENCE N. 18 DEGREES W. 151 FEET IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID PLEASANT STREET TO A MARBLE POST IN THE WEST LINE OF THE RUTLAND RAILROAD RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE SOUTHERLY IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID RUTLAND RAILROAD RIGHT OF WAY ABOUT 153 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT MARKING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS AND PRAMISES CONVEYED BY HERBERT E. OLSON, THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE CHRISTINE OLSON TO THE VERMONT MARBLE COMPANY DATED OCTOBER 8, 1927 AND RECORDED IN VOL. 5 AT PAGE 514 OF THE PROCTOR LAND RECORD; THENCE S. 72 DEGREES W. 328 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF THE VERMONT MARBLE COMPANY TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING.' " PARCEL NO. 420022 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 1, 2019 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
