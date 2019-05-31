STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 518-10-17 RDCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA J. WARHOLAK OCCUPANTS OF: 372 East Crystal Haven, Castleton VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 26, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Linda J. Warholak to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, dated April 29, 2005 and recorded in Book 130 Page 571 and re-recorded in Book 131 at Page 106 and Book 135 at Page 243, all with the Land Records of the Town of Castleton, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC dated October 4, 2010 and recorded in Book 147 Page 653 of the land records of the Town of Castleton for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 372 East Crystal Haven, Castleton, Vermont on June 26, 2019 at 9:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: EXHIBIT A Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Linda J. Warholak by Warranty Deed of Bernard P. Isabelle and Crystal K. Isabelle, husband and wife dated April 29, 2005 and to be recorded in the Town of Castleton Land Records. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Bernard P. Isabelle and Crystal K. Isabelle, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of R. Joseph O'Rourke, Attorney-In-Face for Richard J. Falvella and Anne M. Falvella, dated July 10, 2003 end recorded on July 22, 2003 in Book 122 at Page 201 of the Town of Castleton Land Records and more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard J. Falvelle and Anne M. Falvella by Gilbert Realty & Development, Inc., its deed dated September 23, 1991 and recorded in Book 83, Pages 480-482 of the Town of Castleton Land Records, and being the same lands and premises as were conveyed by Richard F. Falvella to Richard J. Falvella and Raymond Sousa by deed dated December 31, 2002 and recorded in the Town of Castleton Land Records on January 2, 2003 in Book 119, Pages 170-171, and which were subsequently re-conveyed by Raymond Sousa to Richard J. Falvella by deed dated May 20, 2003, and recorded in the Town of Castleton Land Records on May 30, 2003 in Book 121, at Page 243; to which deeds and the record references therein contained, reference may be had for a further and more particular description. The premises are described in said deeds as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gilbert Realty & Development, Inc., by Warranty Deed of Florence E. Tyler, dated July 16, 1987 and recorded in Book 73 at Pages 24-25 of the Castleton Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clarence E. Tyler (now deceased) and Florence E. Tyler, husband and wife, by Castelton Development Commission by deed dated September 30, 1955 and recorded in Book 47 at Pages 391-392 of the Town of Castleton Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: All that parcel of land known and described as lot number two (2) of Crystal Area according to the plat thereof on file in the town clerk's office in the Town of Castleton aforesaid designated "Plan for development of Crystal Beach Crystal Haven Area, Lake Bomoseen, Castleton, Vermont. Together with the right and privilege to use in common with the Commission, its (sic) successors and assigns, for bathing, boating and other reasonable purposes, that part of the lake shore and beach developed or to be developed by the Commission for use by the owners of land in the Crystal Haven Area Development, extending southerly a minimum of 150 feet along the lake shore from the southwest corner of lands of Theron Yager and wife. Together with a right of way for all reasonable purposes in common with the Commission, its successors and assigns over lands, streets and ways designated as such by the Commission or its successors. This conveyance is made with the following express reservations and restrictions and is subject to the following conditions, namely: That no building, building or structures and no water nor sewage system shall be erected, built or constructed by the grantees herein, their heirs or assigns, upon the land herein conveyed, unless and until plans and specifications therefor, including a time limit for construction thereof, have been first approved in writing by the Commission, if existing, and if not existing, by the selectmen of the Town of Castleton; that said land or any part thereof shall not be used nor occupied for trade or business of any kind whatever; that said land or any part thereof shall not be used as a dump for waste of any kind or description nor as a place for storage of property of any kind whatever, and said lot shall not be divided nor a part thereof sold, assigned, conveyed, rented or leased. Provided, nevertheless, that if the said grantees, their heirs, executors, administrators or assigns, or any one holding or claiming by, through or under eigher of them, shall violate these conditions and restrictions or any one of the, (sic) then these presents and this conveyance shall become null and void, and all the right, title, interest and estate in said described premises shall immediately revert to and be revested in the said Commission, its successors and assigns, and it shall be seized as of its former estate herein fee simple, and the Commission hereby gives and grants to the owners of any or all of the other lots in the Crystal Haven Area Development above described, their heirs, executors, administrators and assigns, on a violation of the conditions or restrictions aforesaid of any one of them, the right by proper legal proceedings to enforce the above conditions, restrictions and reversion. And the grantees by accepting this deed and as part of the consideration hereof agree to and with any or all of the owners of the other lots or parcels in said development, their heirs, administrators, executors and assigns, that they or any one or more of them may enforce by proper legal proceedings the aforesaid conditions, restrictions and reversion; and the above conditions and restrictions shall be considered as running with the aforesaid land hereby conveyed and shall be made part of all deeds and conveyances made by the said grantees, their heirs, executives, administrators or assigns, or any one of them, or said premises. This deed shall be executed pursuant to a general plan for the establishment of a restricted summer camp neighborhood and for the development and betterment of all the lots in said described development and as part of a general plan for the benefit of each lot owner. This lot is sold in "as is" condition and the grantor makes no warranties as to the condition of the lot" Also included herein is the manufactured home attached to the property made by Victorian Homes, Model - Crystal Valley, Serial Number IV6428214AB13659, which is affixed and attached to the land and part of the real property. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 16, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
