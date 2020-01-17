STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 498-8-18 RDCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER v. ANDREW F. KASUBA, LINDA J. KASUBA, LHR, INC. AND ASSET ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION OCCUPANTS OF: 632 Mill Pond Road, Benson VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 12, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Andrew F. Kasuba and Linda J. Kasuba to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc., dated February 15, 2008 and recorded in Book 60 Page 44 of the land records of the Town of Benson, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated April 4, 2017 and recorded in Book 72 Page 359 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, dated October 2, 2019 and recorded in Book 75 Page 500, both of the land records of the Town of Benson for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 632 Mill Pond Road, Benson, Vermont on February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Andrew F. Kasuba and Linda J. Kasuba by Warranty Deed of Francis L. Rooker and Linda G. Rooker dated April 23, 2002 of record at Book 45, Page 332 of the Town of Benson Land Records. Beginning at a steel pipe marked with a red flag at the foot of a pine tree on the south side of the road from Bump Mill Road, so-called to 22A; thence along an existing fence line (surveyed by Maynard Welch) in a southerly direction to a ledge of rock about 240', be the same more or less, from the place of beginning; thence easterly on a bearing of 90 degrees, 225', more or less, to an iron pin; thence ortherly on a bearing of 90 degrees to the high point of "Clay Peak" where the road crosses it and thence westerly along the southerly edge of Bump Mill Road, so-called, to the place of beginning. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 13, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
