STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 208-4-18 RDCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE v. ANDREW MONTROLL, ESQ. AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JASMIN AKA ELIZABETH N. CHANDLER AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 16 Jasmin Lane, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 19, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Elizabeth Jasmin to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated August 8, 2002 and recorded in Book 438 Page 74 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Incorporated to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage dated October 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 668 Page 865 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 16 Jasmin Lane, Rutland, Vermont on April 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being a house and lot at 16 Jasmin Lane in said City of Rutland, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard Morris Jasmin and Elizabeth N. Chandler (now Elizabeth N. Jasmin, wife of Richard Morris Jasmin) by deed of Cathryn G. Packard, at al. dated July 7, 1960 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 111 at Page 291, and in said deed bounded and described as follows: Parcel 1: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Cathryn G. Packard and Marjorie A. Guertin by Angelo J. Spero by deed dated April 17, 1939, recorded in Book 59, Page 451 of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: Beginning in the easterly line of the road, lane or way running southerly from Woodstock Avenue westerly of the dwelling house of the late Maxine Jasmin at a stake sixty six and 9/100 feet from the northeast corner of the weatherboard of the house numbered 144 ½ Woodstock Avenue and sixty four and 81/100 feet from the southeast corner of said weatherboard, and running thence southerly along said easterly line of said road, lane or way forty eight feet; thence easterly at right angles ninety feet; thence northerly at right angles forty eight feet; and thence westerly at right angles ninety feet to the point and place of beginning; being a part of the land conveyed to William A. Packard and Addie L. Packard, husband and wife, by Julia R. Jasmin and husband by deed dated Apr. 24th, 1925, and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 44 at Page 156. Parcel 2: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Cathryn G. Packard and Marjorie A. Guertin by Beulah Packard Seward, by deed dated February 20th, 1946, recorded in Book 70, Page 195 of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe driven in the ground in the easterly line, road, lane or way southerly from Woodstock Avenue, said pipe being sixty six feet from northeast corner of the weatherboard of the dwelling house No. 144 ½ Woodstock Avenue and 71 feet and six inches from the southeast corner of the weatherboard of the above-mentioned house and running thence along the easterly line of the said road, lane or way South four degrees thirty minutes East 75 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 85 degrees 30 minutes East 120 feet to an iron pipe; thence North four degrees 30 minutes West 75 feet to an iron pipe; thence South 85 degrees 30 minutes West 120 feet to the point and place of beginning. The purpose of this conveyance is to give to the Grantees who own premises on said lane with a frontage of 48 feet in a depth of 90 feet, an additional 27 foot frontage on said lane to the north of the present lot and a total depth to the said lot the addition thereto of 120 feet, and a width across entire rear of 75 feet. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 15, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
