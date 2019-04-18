STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 220-5-18 WRCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ. AS SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. THURSTON AND CENTRAL ONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION OCCUPANTS OF: 389 Dothan Road, Hartford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 30, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late James A. Thurston to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage, dated November 16, 2001 and recorded in Book 316 Page 432 of the land records of the Town of Hartford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment dated September 13, 2017 and recorded October 4, 2017 in Volume 541 at Page 541 for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 389 Dothan Road, Hartford, Vermont on May 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Meaning and intending to convey all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Elizabeth A. Durkee by warranty deed of Ian G. Diamondstone and Cheryl M. Carboneau, dated 30 December 1994 and recorded at Book 217, pages 558-561 of the Hartford, Vermont Land Records. The property is described in that deed as follows: "Meaning and intending to convey hereby all and the same lands and premises acquired by Ian G. Diamondstone and Cheryl M. Carboneau by Warranty Deed dated November 15, 1991 from Cameron W. Jones and Karen R. Jones, and recorded in the Hartford Land Records at Book 176, pages 84-86. "The premises are more particularly described as follows: "It being a parcel of land consisting of two (2) acres, more or less, with house located thereon, situated on the easterly side of Dothan Road, so-called, in the Town of Hartford. The lands and premises herein conveyed are described in particular as follows: "Beginning at an iron pin on the easterly side of Dothan Road at a culvert which passes under said road; thence proceeding Northerly uphill along the easterly side of said road for approximately Five Hundred Thirty-five feet (535') to an iron pin set in the ground which marks a corner, said point being about One Hundred feet (100') northerly of the house located on the lands herein conveyed; thence turning about 90 degrees and proceeding in an Easterly direction up a steep incline for about One Hundred Fifteen feet (115') to an iron pipe set in the ground beside a beech tree on a trail, which point establishes a corner; thence proceeding in a Southeasterly direction following along said trail which meanders along the bank in the woods for about Six Hundred Seventy feet (670') to an iron pipe set in the ground, which establishes a corner besides said trail; thence turning about 90 degrees and proceeding down a steep incline for about Two Hundred Feet (200') in a Westerly direction following a run-off brook bed to the edge of Dothan Road and the point and place of beginning. Said trail mentioned herein at one time was used by the White River Water Company for purposes of transmitting water to the Village of Hartford. "Said property is subject to certain water and easement rights as were one time used by White River Water Company or assigns as appear of record and also such rights to erect utility poles as granted to the Green Mt. Power Company, and further subject to such rights as others may have in a spring of water known as the Stone Spring with the right to enter the premises herein conveyed and repair and maintain the water pipes from said spring." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: April 8, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
