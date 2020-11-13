STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 402-9-19 WRCV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARLENE MCLEOD AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 125 Olive Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 13, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Lyle M. McLeod and the late Marlene McLeod to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated December 18, 2008 and recorded in Book 437 Page 3 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage dated October 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 587 Page 331of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 125 Olive Street, Springfield, Vermont on December 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Lyle M. McLeod and Marlene McLeod by Warranty Deed of Carlton W. Snide and Dorothy E. Snide dated March 27, 1978 and of record in Book 74, Page 276 of the Springfield Land Records and further described therein as follows: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Carlton W. Snide and Dorothy E. Snide, husband and wife, by Administrator's Deed of Annabell Tarbell and Karen L. Michniewich dated July 29, 1975 and of record in Book 69, Page 569 of the Springfield Land Records and further described therein as follows: “Being all and the same premises conveyed to Stanley R. Tarbell and Clara A. Tarbell, husband and wife, by two deeds. The first from Clara J. Parker and Alice B. Parker dated August 26, 1940 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Springfield in Book 45 at Page 530. The second from George Clyde Barker and Catherine Grace Barker dated May 18, 1943 and said deed is recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Springfield in Book 49 at page 206.” Being known and designated as 125 Olive Street, Springfield, Vermont. Parcel ID# 030-2-28. Reference is hereby had to the above mentioned deeds and the records thereof and to all former deeds and. their records for a more particular description of the premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 21, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.