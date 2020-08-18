NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE GREEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST The Bully Brook Sale is located within the Town of Wallingford, Rutland County, Vermont. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701-2417 at 2:30 PM local time on 09/17/2020 for an estimated volume of 513 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 86 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 122 CCF of Paper Birch sawtimber, 68 CCF of Red Maple and Other Hardwood sawtimber, 408 CCF of Red Pine sawtimber, 608 CCF of Spruce and Other Softwood sawtimber, 371 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 300 CCF of Eastern White Pine sawtimber, 100 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 505 CCF of Softwood pulpwood, and 3941 CCF of Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street Rutland, VT 05701-2417, 802-747-6700 or Manchester Ranger District Office, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, Vermont, 05255, 802-362-2307. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
