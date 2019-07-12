STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 217-4-18 Rdcv New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Plaintiff vs. Tom Tracy; Lisa Tracy; Green Mountain Bureau LLC; Discover Bank; Capital One Bank and OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 20 Smith Farm, Chittenden, VT 05763 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Tom Tracy and Lisa Tracy, to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., dated May 29, 2003, and recorded in Book 63, at Page 36, of the City/Town of Chittenden Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 87, Page 645, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at August 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at 20 Smith Farm, Chittenden, VT 05763 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert E. Furtney and Elizabeth M. Furtney by Middle Road Construction, Inc. by warranty deed dated March 15, 1994 and recorded at Book 46, Page 123 of the Chittenden Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being lot 4 in the Smith Farm Subdivision, so-called, as depicted on a survey entitled “Smith Farm, Lot #4, Chittenden, Vermont” Prepared by Norman R. Smith, Inc., Rochester, Vermont drawing No. 46-37-6-92, dated November 12,1992, and to recorded in the Chittenden Land Records, and being a portion of all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Grantor by deed of Robert E. and Elizabeth M. Furtney, husband and wife, dated June 21, 1989 and recorded at Book 39, Page 467 of the Chittenden Land Records, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe located on the easterly side of Town Highway #6 R.O.W., said iron pipe marking the northwesterly corner of lands currently belonging to Peter and Darcie Brescia; Thence S 64° 14’ 11” E, a distance of 240.86 feet to a capped iron pin, said pin marking the southwesterly corner of the lot herein described and the point of beginning for this description; Thence S 64° 05’ 25” E, a distance of 574.80 feet along an old fence line to a capped iron pin; Thence N 16° 17’ 29” E a distance of 312.52 feet to a capped iron pin set on the edge of the access road R.O.W.; Thence along the southerly edge of said access road in a westerly direction 519.68’ +/- to a capped iron pin; Thence S 58° 32’ 52” W 491.61’ to the point of beginning. Containing 3.9 acres, more or less. Also conveyed as an inseverable incident of the above described premises are a 1/16 interest in common with others in the common land, as shown on a certain site plan entitled “Site Plan of Smith Farm Subdivision, Middle Road, Chittenden, Vermont” dated February 15, 1989, prepared by Larson Associates, Inc. of Arlington, Massachusetts, and recorded in Map book 1, page 132 of the Chittenden Land Records; one membership in the Smith Farm Owners Association, Inc., a Vermont non-profit corporation, together with the rights and duties pertaining thereto, which by acceptance of this deed Grantees expressly agree to accept and assume; and a 50 foot wide reciprocal right-of-way and easement over the loop access road running through property of which the herein conveyed premises are a part, as shown on the above described site plan, for the purposes more particularly described in a certain common land and road maintenance agreement and covenants referenced hereafter. Being all and the same premises The premises described herein are conveyed expressly subject to the following and by acceptance of this deed, Grantees covenant, acknowledge and agree for themselves, and their heirs and assigns, that the same shall pertain to and run with the premises herein conveyed: 1. The premises herein conveyed are subject to the terms and provisions of general protective covenants dated November 9, 1989 and recorded at Book 40, Page 202 of the Chittenden Land Records. 2. The premises herein conveyed are subject to the terms and provisions of certain common land and road maintenance agreement and covenants dated November 9, 1989, and recorded in Book 40, Page 196 of the Chittenden Land Records. 3. The premises are subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of land use permit #1RO668 issued by the state of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, dated May 23, 1989, recorded at Book 39, Page 395 of the Chittenden Land Records. 4. The premises are subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of the State of Vermont Subdivision Permit #EC-1-1132 dated March 31, 1989, recorded at Book 39, Page 326, and Vermont Subdivision Permit # EC-1-1132-1, dated November 16, 1992, and recorded in Book 44, Page 45, and Vermont Subdivision Permit # EC-1-1132-2 DATED February 16, 1993, and recorded at Book_, Page_ all of the Chittenden Land Records. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing /s/ Sheldon M. Katz ___ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
