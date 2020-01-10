STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 655-12-16 RDCV NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE v. MICHELLE K. LYNCH, JAMES E. LYNCH AND KATHERINE TATRO OCCUPANTS OF: 138 Pearl Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 28, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michelle K. Lynch and James E. Lynch to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 29, 2015 and recorded in Book 643 Page 519 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. dated December 21, 2016 and recorded in Book 659 Page 860 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. to NewRez LLC, F/K/A New Penn Financial, LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage dated December 11, 2018 and recorded in Book 681 Page 794, both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 138 Pearl Street, Rutland, Vermont on February 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Margaret F. Baggs by Warranty Deed of Joseph A. Russo, Anthony J. Russo and Kristine M. Russo dated May 11, 1978 and recorded May 15, 1978 in Book 199 at Page 172 of the City of Rutland Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: Being the premises known as No. 138 Pearl Street in said City of Rutland and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph A, Russo, et al., by deed of Theodore G. Corsones dated March 18, 1968 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 141, at Page 38, and in said deed described as follows: "Being the westerly portion of the land and premises conveyed by Joseph A. Russo to Theodore Corsones by deed dated March 18,1968, and to be recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records, the said westerly portion being conveyed herein is described as follows: Beginning at an iron stake which is the southeast corner of the intersection of North and Pearl Streets and proceeding easterly in the south line of North Street a distance of 62 feet to a point; thence proceeding southerly at a right angle a distance of 132 feet to a point; thence proceeding westerly at a right angle a distance of 62 feet to a stake in the east line of Pearl Street; and thence proceeding northerly at a right angle in the east line of Pearl Street a distance of 132 feet to an iron stake marking the place of beginning." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 3, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
