STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 93-6-18 ANCV NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE v. LIZ SMITH AND DANA BEDARD OCCUPANTS OF: 250 Halladay Road, Middlebury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Liz Smith and Dana Bedard to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated June 25, 2014 and recorded in Book 271 Page 373 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated January 31, 2018 and recorded in Book 294 Page 396 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated March 18, 2019 and recorded in Book 300 page 8, both of the land records of the Town of Middlebury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 250 Halladay Road, Middlebury, Vermont on September 23, 2019 at 11:45 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Elizabeth Smith and Dana Bedard by Warranty Deed of Heather Stewart (f/k/a Heather Many) dated __________, of record in Volume ______ at Page ______ of the Town of Middlebury Land Records. Being all the same land and premises as conveyed to Heather Stewart (f/k/a Heather Many) by Opinion and Order of Divorce dated November 7, 2013 and recorded in Volume 268 at Page 399 of the Land Records of the Town of Middlebury and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Jeffrey Many and Heather Many (n/k/a Heather Stewart) by Warranty Deed of Anna T. Teehan dated January 26, 2006 and recorded in Volume 220 at page 654 of the Middlebury Land Records. The conveyance herein includes the said Parcel #1 and #2 as described in said Deed and reference should be made to said Deeds, and previous deeds for a more complete described of lands and premises herein conveyed. Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments, the records thereof and the references therein contained, all in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 6, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
