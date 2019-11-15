STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 150-8-18 ANCV NORTHEAST HOME LOAN, LLC v. EDWARD T. COTTER OCCUPANTS OF: 13 Sampson Road, Orwell VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Edward T. Cotter to Brattleboro Savings and Loan Assoc. F.A., dated July 28, 2005 and recorded in Book 72 Page 442 of the land records of the Town of Orwell, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from The Brattleboro Savings & Loan Association, F.A. to Northeast Home Loan, LLC dated July 16, 2010 and recorded in Book 82 Page 504 of the land records of the Town of Orwell for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 13 Sampson Road, Orwell, Vermont on December 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Edward T. Cotter by Warranty Deed of Ronald Bertrand and Maureen E. Bertrand dated 28 July 2005, to be recorded in the Orwell Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Maureen E. Quinn by Warranty Deed of Griffin H. Smith dated August 24, 1995, recorded in Book 50, Page 532 of the Orwell Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises described in a Warranty Deed of John Santarsiero and Agnes Santarsiero to Griffin H. Smith and Norma W. Smith, since deceased, dated September 19, 1986, and recorded in Book 39 at Page 175 of the Orwell Land Records. "All and the same lands and premises conveyed to John and Agnes Santarsiero form [sic from] Lawrence B. and Antoinette E. Houran by [W]arranty [D]eed dated January 8, 1980 and found in the Orwell Land Records in Book 35, Page 84, and described therein as follows: "'Beginning at the northwest corner of a cottage lot heretofore conveyed to Ralph W. and Audrey R. Percey; thence along the easterly shore of Lake Champlain 137 feet, measured in a straight line, to an iron pin set at the base of an elm tree; thence easterly in a line parallel to said Percey’s northerly line to the easterly line of the land of the grantors of which the parcel herein conveyed is a portion; thence southerly along said easterly line to said Percey's northeasterly corner; thence westerly along said Percey's northerly line to the place of beginning. "Together with a right of way, in common with others, along the road passing from the main highway, through other land of the grantors to said cottage lot. "There is expressly excepted and reserved a right of way in favor of other persons owning land southerly from the above parcel over and upon the road running along the easterly side of said lot. "There is included herein all of the Grantors’ right, title and interest in common with others in and to the well and pipe line in connection therewith from the pump site to the premises hereby conveyed.'" Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 5, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
