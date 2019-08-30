STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 347-8-18 WRCV NORTHEAST HOME LOAN, LLC v. JOHN L. LAWSON AND ERRIN L. LAWSON OCCUPANTS OF: 89 Main Street, North Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John L. Lawson and Errin L. Lawson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northeast Home Loan, LLC, dated June 27, 2014 and recorded in Book 535 Page 1 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Northeast Home Loan, LLC to Northeast Home Loan, LLC dated February 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 593 Page 238 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 89 Main Street, North Springfield, Vermont on September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Closing Date: June 27, 2014 Borrower(s): John L. Lawson and Errin Lawson Property Address: 89 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05150 Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to William H. LeClair, Jr. and. Donna M. LeClair, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Mary A. Aiello, widow of the late Giacomo Aiello, dated April 29, 1983, recorded in Book 81, Page 459 of the Springfield Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Giacomo Aiello and Mary A. Aiello as husband and wife by Mildred D. Shattuck by Warranty Deed dated October 27, 1971, recorded in Book 65 at Page 125 of the Springfield Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "Being a portion of the premises conveyed to Mildred D. Shattuck by Quit-Claim from Audrey S. Pindar dated May 6, 1971 and recorded in Book 64, Page 673 of the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described as follows: 'Beginning on the northerly edge of the sidewalk which runs along the northerly edge of Main Street, so-called, in North Springfield, at a point 59.49' westerly along the sidewalk's edge from the top nut of the hydrant, said point also marks the southwest corner of premises now or formerly of J.M. Giddings; thence, N 74° 30' W approximately 92.0' to an iron pin; thence, N 17° 36' E approximately 377.0 to an iron pin; thence S 74° 30' E approximately 92.0' to an iron pin; thence, S 17° 36' W approximately 377.0' to the place of beginning." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 1, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
