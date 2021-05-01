NOTICE In accordance with 24 V.S.A. Section 961(a), the Selectboard of the Town of Plymouth hereby gives notice of a vacancy created in the office of a Lister. The Selectboard is placing this advertisement requesting interested individuals to be interviewed to fill this vacancy. The person appointed will serve until a Town election is held for said position. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please submit your resume to the Town Clerk, 68 Town Office Road, Plymouth, VT 05056 or by emailing same to clerk@plymouthvt.org at your earliest convenience. Applications are due by Thursday, May 13, 2021. Additional information pertaining to this Notice and its contents may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk, 802-672-3655 during normal office hours-Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 4:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.