NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT OF OIL AND GAS INTERESTS PURSUANT TO 29 VSA §563(g) Cheryl Kassoy, Administrator of the Estate of Ronald C. Delillo, current owners of the real estate known as 3624 Danby Mountain Road, Danby, Vermont, being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ronald C. Delillo by deed of Patten Realty Corporation dated May 29, 1984 and recorded at Book 35, Page 403 of the Town of Danby Land Records, hereby give notice to Louisiana Land and Exploration Company and their successors and assigns that the oil and gas interests referenced below are presumed abandoned pursuant to 29 VSA §563(b): Oil and Gas Lease by and between Vernon Carabeau, Jr and Ursula Carabeau and Ohio Oil and Gas Transmission Corporation dated June 17, 1982, recorded at Book 34, Page 335 of the Danby Land Records and the Oil and Gas Lease by and between Ursula Carabeau and Ohio Oil and Gas Transmission Corporation dated June 17, 1982, recorded at Book 34, Page 336 of the Danby Land record, as the same has been assigned by the following instruments: a. Assignment of Lease by Ohio Oil & Gas Transmission Corporation to Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation dated August 16, 1982, recorded at Book 34, Page 385. b. Assignment of 50% of the Lease by Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation to Louisiana Land and Exploration Company dated October 1, 1982, recorded at Book 34, Page 492. 7-29-19 /s/ Nicole Peck McPhee_________ Dated Nicole Peck McPhee, Esq. attorney for Estate of Ronald C. Delillo
