TOWN OF CHITTENDEN, VERMONT clerk@chittendenvt.org NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF TOWN OF CHITTENDEN ORDINANCE REGULATING DOGS AND WOLF-HYBRIDS On October 11, 2021, the Selectboard of the Town of Chittenden, Vermont, adopted TOWN OF CHITTENDEN ORDINANCE REGULATING DOGS AND WOLF-HYBRIDS to replace the existing TOWN OF CHITTENDEN ANIMAL CONTROL ORDINANCE. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Chittenden Town office at 260 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, VT, and may be examined during regular office hours. SUMMARY This ordinance contains the following sections: Authority, Purpose, Definitions, Nuisances, Collar and License, Enforcement, Penalties and Cost, Impoundment, Investigations of Vicious Dogs, Potentially Vicious Dogs, Other Laws, Severability, and Effective Dates. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the amended “[insert name of ordinance]” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Roberta Janoski, Town Clerk, at PO Box 89, Chittenden, VT, or by calling (802) 483-6647 during regular office hours.
