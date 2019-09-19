TOWN OF WELLS, VERMONT Wellsvt.com NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF DOG ORDINANCE On September 3, 2019, the Selectboard of the Town of Wells, Vermont, adopted amendments to the existing “Ordinance for the Control of Dogs” pursuant to 20 V.S.A. §3459. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of these amendments and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove these amendments. The new ordinance updates the former ordinance to cover changes in the law as well as makes the following changes: - expands the ordinance to cover dogs, cats, ferrets and such other domestic animals as the selectboard may establish; - exempts working farm dogs from portions of the ordinance; - clarifies how subsequent offenses accrue; - allows enforcement officers to issue tickets and take advantage of the Vermont Judicial Bureau; - updates the title Dog Control Officer to animal Control Officer; and - allows for the use of expedited Vermont Department of Health rules and guidelines to be used if an animal is a rabies suspect. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Wells Town office at 1064 Vermont Route 30, Wells, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the amended “Ordinance for the Control of Pets” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Wells Selectboard at PO Box 585 Wells VT or by calling 802-645-0486 during regular office hours.
