TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE On July 26, 2021, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor, Vermont, adopted amendments to the existing Traffic Ordinance pursuant to 23V.S.A.§1007 and §1008 and 24VSA§1971 and §2291(1),(4) and (5). This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of these amendments and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove these amendments. SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE Purpose: To list all Town Highway by TH# and Street Name; to add street names whenever a TH# was referenced; to incorporate the Town Parking Ordinance in to the Town Traffic Ordinance; and to establish no parking regulations on several Streets. Principal Provisions Article VII Parking is as follows: Article VII Parking Sec. 1 No person owning, operating or controlling a vehicle shall park, or cause to be parked such vehicle on the following street or portion of said street a. TH #21 (High Street) between 200 feet South of the intersection of TH # 21 (High Street) and TH #25 (School Street) and 200 feet North of the intersection of TH # 21 (High Street) and TH #25 (School Street) between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from August 20 of one year to June 20 of the following year. b. TH #25 (School Street) between the intersection of TH #21 (High Street) and TH #24 (School Street) and the intersection of TH # 25 (School Street) and TH #2 (North Street) c. TH #26 (Gibbs Street) between the intersection of TH #29 (Primary Street) and TH #26 (Gibbs Street) and the intersection of TH #26 (Gibbs Street) and TH #25 (School Street) d. TH #2 (North Street) between the intersection of TH #25 (School Street) and TH #2 (North Street) and the intersection of TH #2 (North Street and TH #3 (Main Street) e. TH #1 (East Street) between the intersection of TH #3 (Main Street) and TH #1 (East Street) and the intersection of TH #1 (East Street) and TH #31 (Field Street). Sec. 2 No person owning, operating or controlling a vehicle shall stop, stand, or park a vehicle on a sidewalk. In addition to constructed sidewalks, striped areas of the street pavement of the following street or portion of said street are designated sidewalks. a) TH # 44 (Park Street) between the intersection of TH #43 (Holden Avenue and TH #44 (Park Street) and the intersection of TH #44 (Park Street) and TH #17 (Grove Street) b) TH # 2 (North Street) near the intersection of TH #2 (North Street) and TH #3 (Main Street) c) TH # 52 (West Street) between the intersection of TH # 20 (Market Street) and TH #52 West Street) and the intersection of TH 52 (West Street) and TH # 10 (Beaver Pond Road) Sec. 3 Persons owning, operating or controlling a vehicle stopped or parked on a Town Highway shall be stopped or parked with the right-hand wheels parallel to and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb or if there is no curb within 12 inches of the edge of the roadway. The Table of Contents for the Ordinance is as follows: Authority and Purpose ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Article I. Definitions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Article II. Scope -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Article III. Traffic Control Devices ------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Article IV. Speed Regulations ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Article V. Designated One-Way Streets ----------------------------------------------------------- 3. Article VI. Stop and Yield Intersections ----------------------------------------------------------- 3. Article VII. Parking ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Article VIII. Loaded Vehicles -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Article IX Enforcement Officials --------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Article IX. Penalties -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Article X. Severability ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Article XI. General Provisions ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6. Article XII. Effective Date ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. FULL TEXT The full text of the ordinance is available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont and maybe examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants the citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the amended Traffic Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk or the Town Administrator at the Town Office located at 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, 05765 or by calling 802-459-3333 during regular office hours. DATE POSTED: July 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.