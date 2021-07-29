TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE On July 26, 2021, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor, Vermont, adopted amendments to the Beaver Pond Ordinance pursuant to Title 10 VSA Section 1424(f) and the authority of Title 24 VSA Chapter 59. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of the ordinance and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove the ordinance. SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose It is the purpose of this Amendment to regulate the waters of Beaver Pond for ice fishing. Principal Provisions Article IV – Water Rules and Regulations, Sec. 7 Ice Fishing Shanties are allowed; however, they must be removed before dusk each day. The Table of Contents for the Ordinance is as follows: Article I - Authority and Purpose --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Article II – Definitions ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Article III – Access Hours to the Beaver Pond Facilities --------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Article IV - Water Rules and Regulations ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Article V – Park Rules and Regulations ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2 Article VI - Enforcement before the Traffic and Municipal Ordinance Bureau ------------------------------------ 2 Article VII – Waiver Fee for Municipal Complaint ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2 Article VIII – Civil Penalty for Enforcement Violation -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Article IX - Additional Enforcement Rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Article X – Severability ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Article XI – Effective Date ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3 FULL TEXT The full text of the ordinance is available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants the citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinances adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the Beaver Pond Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk or the Town Manager at the Town Office located at 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, 05765 or by calling 802-459-3333 during regular office hours
