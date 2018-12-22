TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE On December 10, 2018, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor, Vermont adopted amendments to the 2013 Outdoor Storage of Junk and Junk Vehicles Ordinance pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §§ 1971 et seq., 2246 and 2291. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of this admendment and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this amendment. SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose To protect the public health, safety and wellbeing, and to promote the responsible use of resources and protection of the environment, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor hereby adopts this amended ordinance to regulate outdoor storage of junk and junk motor vehicles. Principal Provisions The 2013 Ordinance was amended to revise some definitions and eliminate provisions related to Junk Yards, Table of Contents Page Article I. – Definitions --------------------------------------------------------------------------2 Article II. – Requirements --------------------------------------------------------------------3 Article III. - Enforcement and Penalties --------------------------------------------------3 Article IV. – Severability----------------------------------------------------------------------4 Article V. - Effective Date ---------------------------------------------------------------------4 FULL TEXT The full text of the ordinance is available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont and maybe examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants the citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance amended by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amended ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the amended Outdoor Storage of Junk and Junk Vehicles Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk or the Town Manager at the Town Office located at 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, 05765 or by calling 802-459-3333 during regular office hours. is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.