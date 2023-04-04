TOWN OF RUTLAND, VERMONT WWW.RUTLANDTOWN.COM NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF PERMIT TRACKING ORDINANCE On March 28th, 2023, the Select Board of the Town of Rutland, Vermont, adopted amendments to the existing Permit Tracking Ordinance pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of these amendments and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove these amendments. The proposed amendments to this ordinance update language, as well as update the formatting, layout and other clerical updates. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Rutland Town Municipal Town Hall at 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland, VT 05736 and may be examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Select Board. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Select Board or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the amended Permit Tracking Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Bill Sweet, Town Administrator at 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland VT 05736 or by calling 802-773-2528 during regular office hours.
