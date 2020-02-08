TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE On January 27, 2020, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor, Vermont, adopted amendments to the existing Traffic Ordinance and Parking Ordinance pursuant to 23V.S.A.§1007 and §1008 and 24VSA§1971 and §2291(1),(4) and (5). This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of these amendments and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove these amendments. SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE The amendment to combines the current Traffic and Parking Ordinances and establishes special traffic and parking regulations on public highways within the Town of Proctor, Vermont. Principal Provisions: Article II - Scope. Sec. 2. Public Highway within the Town of Proctor are listed by TH # and Name. Article VII - Parking Sec. 1 No person owning, operating or controlling a vehicle shall park, or cause to be parked such vehicle on the following street or portion of said street a. TH #21 (High Street) between the intersection of TH #22 (Pine Street) and TH #21 (High Street) and the intersection of TH # 21 (High Street and TH #25 (School Street). b. TH #25 (School Street) between the intersection of TH #21 (High Street) and TH #24 (School Street) and the intersection of TH # 25 (School Street and TH #2 (North Street) c. TH #2 (North Street) between the intersection of TH #25 (School Street) and TH #2 (North Street) and the intersection of TH #2 (North Street and TH #21 High Street) d. TH #44 (Park Street) between the intersection of TH #43 (Holden Avenue and TH #44 (Park Street) and the intersection of TH #44 (Park Street) and TH #17 (Grove Street) except for special events taking place at the Proctor Jr./Sr. High School with a traffic control plan preapproved by the Fire Chief, Public Works Foreman, Sheriff Department and Selectboard. e. TH #50 (Cain Street) between the intersection of TH # 10 (West Street) and TH #50 (Cain Street) and the west end of TH #50 (Cain Street). f. TH #49 (McGarry Street) between the intersection of TH #50 (Cain Street) and TH #49 (McGarry Street) and the south end of TH #49 McGarry Street) Sec. 2 No person owning, operating or controlling a vehicle shall stop, stand, or park a vehicle on a sidewalk. In addition to constructed sidewalks, striped areas of the street pavement of TH # 44 (Park Street between the intersection of TH #43 (Holden Avenue and TH #44 (Park Street) and the intersection of TH #44 (Park Street) and TH #17 (Grove Street) and TH # 2 (North Street) near the intersection of TH #2 (North Street and TH #21 High Street) are designated sidewalks. Sec. 3 Persons owning, operating or controlling a vehicle stopped or parked on a Town Highway shall be stopped or parked with the right-hand wheels parallel to and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb or if there is no curb within 12 inches of the edge of the roadway. Sec. 4 No person owning, operating or controlling a vehicle shall park, or cause to be parked such vehicle on any street within the Town of Proctor from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM, inclusive from November 1 through March 31. Any vehicle so parked or standing on the street may be removed from the street. Table of Contents: Authority and Purpose Article I. Definitions Article II. Scope Article III. Traffic Control Devices Article IV. Speed Regulations Article V. Designated One-Way Streets Article VI. Stop and Yield Intersections Article VII. Parking Article VIII. Loaded Vehicles Article IX. Enforcement Officials Article X. Penalties Article XI. Severability Article XII. General Provisions Article XIII. Effective Date FULL TEXT The full text of the ordinance is available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont and maybe examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants the citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the amended Traffic Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk or the Town Administrator at the Town Office located at 45 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, 05765 or by calling 802-459-3333 during regular office hours. DATE POSTED: February 7, 2020
