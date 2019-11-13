NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Recovery House, Inc. Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:00 Noon at Grace House 35 Washington St. Rutland, VT (802) 446-2640 Trustees and all interested Persons welcome.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Recovery House, Inc. Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:00 Noon at Grace House 35 Washington St. Rutland, VT (802) 446-2640 Trustees and all interested Persons welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.