STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT -- ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION Vermont Agency of Transportation Route 7 (Pittsford) Case No. 1R0925-4 Env. Ct Docket No. ___ NOTICE OF APPEAL from DISTRICT COMMISSION Now come Sandra and Richard Conway (Ashmal Properties LLC), each of whom was a person who participated in the proceedings of the District Commission (both of whom were granted preliminary party status under Criteria 1, 4, 5, 8 – Aesthetics and Historic, 9K, and 10. They appeal to the Environmental Division of the Superior Court the final decisions of the District Commission dated March 6, 2023 (denying reconsideration) and December 27, 2022 as well as all interlocutory decisions of the District Commission in this matter. Copies of the two Decisions are attached. The statutory and legal bases for the appeal and/or interested person status are 10 V.S.A. §§ 6084-6086, 8503 and 8504, Vermont Environmental Court Rules 2 and 5, and Vermont Rule of Appellate Procedure 2. The applicant is the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation, 219 North Main Street, Barre City, Vermont. The property is owned by the Agency. The proposed development is a full replacement of the existing bridge No. 108 over Furnace Brook, including approach work; realignment of VT Route 3 and Oxbow Road; related drainage and roadway infrastructure; and the temporary construction of both a pedestrian and vehicular bridge. The project is 654-foot stand-alone section of the total 10.6-mie Route 7 segmented reconstruction project between Pittsford and Brandon, Vermont. The project is located along US Routes 3 and 7, near the intersection with Route 3 and TH 12 (Oxbow Road) in Pittsford, Vermont. All interested persons are hereby advised that they must enter an appearance in writing with the court within 21 days of receiving this notice, or in such other time as may be provided in Vermont Environmental Court Rule 5(c), if they wish to participate in the appeal. Dated at Bristol, Vermont, this 15th day of March, 2023. RICHARD AND SANDRA CONWAY BY: James A. Dumont______ James A. Dumont James A. Dumont, Esq. PO Box 229 15 Main St. Bristol, VT 05443 Jim@Dumontlawvt.com Dumont.vt.@gmail.com
