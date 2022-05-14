IN THE VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION In Re: Orin Thomas Docket No. _________ and Sons, Inc. Act 250 App. 1R0370-2 2096 U.S. Route 7 North Rutland, VT 05701 NOTICE OF APPEAL NOW COMES Orin Thomas and Sons, Inc., a Vermont corporation and Applicant and Appellant in the captioned Act 250 Permit Amendment Proceeding (the "Appellant"), by and through its attorney, James P.W. Goss, Esq., Facey Goss & McPhee P.C., Rutland, Vermont, and pursuant to 10 V. S.A. § 8504(a) and V.R.E. C. P. 5 hereby appeals to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, from the Application Incompleteness Determination of the District 1 Act 250 Coordinator, dated May 2, 2022 (the "Determination"), in the captioned Act 250 Amendment matter. The Determination, issued after the Application had been on file without action for two full months, held that Appellant's application for an administrative amendment to Land Use Permit 1R0370-A to correct a factual error in a previous permit application for a two-lot subdivision off of Parker Road in Pittsford, Vermont (the "Project"), constituted a "material change" to the Project requiring complete Act 250 Review, a Stowe Club Highlands Analysis and a variety of other items inconsistent with the Project as applied for, the Act 250 Rules and 10 V.S.A Ch. 151. A copy of the Determination, as well as the Project Overview from the Application, is attached hereto as Exhibit A. Appellant is the property owner and Applicant in this case. Appellant is therefore a party by right pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §8502(5)(A) and (B), as well as being a "Persons Aggrieved" pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 8502(7), with a right to appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(b)(l) and 8504(a). V.R.E.C.P. 5(b)(3)(A) Notice to Interested Persons: You must enter an appearance in writing with the Court within 21 days of receiving the above notice of appeal or in such other time as may be provided in Vermont Rule of Environmental Procedure 5(c) if you wish to participate in this appeal. Dated this 6th day of May, 2022. FACEY, GOSS & McPHEE P.C. Attorneys for Orin Thomas and Sons, Inc. By: s/ James P.W. Goss ___ James P.W. Goss, Esq. Rutland, VT 05702-0578 802-665-2730
