IN THE VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION IN RE: CV South, LLC, C-V Oil Company, Inc. and Steven and Ellen Martin DOCKET NO. (Act 250 Permit Amendment 3W0541-3) NOTICE OF APPEAL NOW COME CV South LLC, C-V Oil Company, Inc. and Steven and Ellen Martin, Permittees and Appellants in the captioned Act 250 Permit proceeding (the “Appellants”), by and through their attorneys, Facey, Goss & McPhee P.C., Rutland, Vermont, and pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 8504(a) and V.R.E.C.P. 5 hereby appeal to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, from the Decision of the District 3 Environmental Commission and related Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, dated October 16, 2019, and the Decision on Permittees’ Motion to Alter, dated November 22, 2019, issuing an Act 250 Permit Amendment to Appellants (collectively, the “Decision”) for construction of a new propane storage and distribution facility on 4.94 acres of land owned or controlled by Appellant, CV South LLC, and leased to Appellant, C-V Oil, located adjacent to Route 100 in Pittsfield, Vermont (the “Project”). While the District Commission issued a Permit for the Project, it specifically included a 72 acre tract of completely unrelated land owned by Appellants Martin, individually, as “involved land” in the Project subject to Act 250 jurisdiction and added them as Permittees on its own motion. The Commission also imposed certain permit conditions on the Martins’ land which are not related to or necessary for construction or operation of the Project and not supported by any evidence submitted in the case below. A copy of the Decision is attached hereto as Exhibit A. Appellant, CV South LLC, is the property owner and primary applicant in this case. Appellant, C-V Oil, leases the CV South property from CV South and will be operating the Project. Appellants Martin were not applicants below but were added as Permittees by the Commission on its own motion due to the assertion of jurisdiction over their lands. All of the Appellants are therefore parties by right pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8502(4) and 8502(5)(B), as well as being “Persons Aggrieved” pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 8502(7) with the right to appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(3)(b)(2) and 8504. V.R.E.C.P. 5(b)(3)(A) Notice to Interested Persons: You must enter an appearance in writing with the Court within 21 days of receiving the above Notice of Appeal or in such other time as may be provided in Vermont Rule of Environmental Procedure 5(c) if you wish to participate in this appeal. Dated this 9th day of December, 2019. FACEY, GOSS & McPHEE P.C. Attorneys for CV South LLC, C-V Oil Company, Inc. and Steven and Ellen Martin By: ___/s/ James P.W, Goss______________________ James P. W. Goss, Esq. 71 Allen Street, P.O. Box 578 Rutland, Vermont 05702-0578 802-773-3300 jgoss@fgmvt.com
