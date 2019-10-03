NOTICE OF BRANCH CLOSURES Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 82 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609, intends to the close the following branches on December 31, 2019: 115 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, New Hampshire 03060; 300 Sunapee Street, Newport, New Hampshire 03773; 1340 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733; 6931 VT Route 4, Quechee, Vermont 05059; 484 Main Street, West Rutland, Vermont 05777.
