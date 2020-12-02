Notice of Bids – Lincoln Place. Neagley & Chase Construction is soliciting bids for subcontracted scopes of work in divisions 2 through 16 for our Lincoln Place Housing Project on Lincoln Avenue in Rutland, VT. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2021 and complete in November 2021. This project is a historic renovation of an existing 1970s school building. The existing 19,000 sf school and gymnasium will be converted to 19 apartments and community spaces; including activities areas, conference space, and offices to serve residents. The project is served by Green Mountain Power and will utilize municipal water and sewer. Davis Bacon residential wage rates will apply. Minority-owned, women owned, locally owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond. Bids will be due at Neagley & Chase until December 22, 2020 at 1PM. Bids should be delivered electronically. Awards will be based on cost of work and the subcontractor’s ability to support the project schedule. Contract award is contingent upon the owner accepting final GMP and authorizing construction. Please contact Kyle Curry at 802-658-6320 or email at kcurry@neagleychase.com to express interest and request access to bid document
