NOTICE OF BIDS Neagley & Chase Construction is soliciting Mechanical/Plumbing and Electrical design build subcontractor bids for our project at Forest Hill in Hyde Park, VT. Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2023 and complete in November 2023. This project is a renovation of an existing one/two story wood framed building from a residential care facility to a year-round facility for individuals experiencing homelessness. Minority-owned, women owned, locally owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond. Bid documents are expected to be available on April 10, 2021 and bids will be accepted at Neagley & Chase until April 26, 2021 at 1PM. Bids may be delivered electronically. Awards will be based on cost of work and the subcontractor’s ability to support the project schedule. Contract award is contingent upon the owner accepting final GMP and authorizing construction. Please contact Evan Douglas at 802-658-6320 or email at edouglas@neagleychase.com to express interest and request access to bid documents.
